Wolves 1-3 Liverpool, FA Cup: Reds Progress To QFs With Thumping Victory At Molineux
Andy Robertson scored for only the second time this season and set up Mohamed Salah for another goal as Liverpool beat Wolverhampton 3-1 on Friday to move into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Scotland captain Robertson rifled in a low shot from outside the penalty box 10 minutes into the second half to put Liverpool ahead and then Salah crashed home his enticing cross two minutes later. Curtis Jones added a third for the visitor 16 minutes from time before Hwang Hee-Chan scored a stoppage-time consolation for Wolves.
