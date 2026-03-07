Wolves 1-3 Liverpool, FA Cup: Reds Progress To QFs With Thumping Victory At Molineux

Andy Robertson scored for only the second time this season and set up Mohamed Salah for another goal as Liverpool beat Wolverhampton 3-1 on Friday to move into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Scotland captain Robertson rifled in a low shot from outside the penalty box 10 minutes into the second half to put Liverpool ahead and then Salah crashed home his enticing cross two minutes later. Curtis Jones added a third for the visitor 16 minutes from time before Hwang Hee-Chan scored a stoppage-time consolation for Wolves.

FA Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, left Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, center, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrate at the end of the English FA Cup soccer match between Wolves and Liverpool in Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
FA Cup: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan, left, scores their first goal of the game during an English FA Cup fifth round match against Liverpool in Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
FA Cup 2025-26: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Curtis Jones, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English FA Cup soccer match between Wolves and Liverpool in Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
FA Cup 2025-26: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, scores their second goal of the game during an English FA Cup fifth round match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
FA Cup Soccer: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mateus Mane challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup soccer match between Wolves and Liverpool in Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
FA Cup Soccer: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah controls the ball during the English FA Cup soccer match between Wolves and Liverpool in Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Liverpools Andrew Robertson
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson celebrates after scoring during the English FA Cup soccer match between Wolves and Liverpool in Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, left scores during the English FA Cup soccer match between Wolves and Liverpool in Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson saves the ball during the English FA Cup soccer match between Wolves and Liverpool in Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
English FA Cup soccer match: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, left, shots on goal during the English FA Cup soccer match between Wolves and Liverpool in Wolverhampton, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
