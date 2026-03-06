From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

Ravindra Narayana Ravi’s career is marked by a series of unlikely transitions — from a postgraduate in physics and a brief stint in journalism to the Indian Police Service and eventually the inner circles of India’s security establishment. During his years in the CBI and the Intelligence Bureau, and later as Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee Ravi largely stayed away from public controversy, operating within the discreet confines that such roles demanded. But his move to constitutional office altered that image. As governor, he evolved into a combative political figure, frequently confronting elected governments and challenging entrenched regional ideologies. That willingness to engage in open political contestation in hostile terrain appears to have defined his gubernatorial tenure — and perhaps explains why he has now been chosen for West Bengal, a state that has long remained politically elusive for the BJP despite its sustained efforts to capture power.