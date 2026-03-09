Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

Summary of this article
On the surface, expatriates working in Gulf countries continue to display confidence and resilience
However, memories of the exodus following the invasion of Kuwait, among other wars, have resurfaced
As per the Ministry of External Affairs, close to one crore Indians live and work in GCC countries.
Those days of 1990 still linger in Moideen's memory. Along with hundreds of thousands of expatriates in Kuwait, he was forced to flee when the country was invaded by Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. Caught in the upheaval that followed, many migrant workers had little choice but to leave everything behind.
“I had to walk long distances to cross the border before eventually heading back to my country,” he recalls.
Whenever tensions rise again in West Asia, the memories of that period return for many who lived through it. P. K. Basheer, now based in Dammam in Saudi Arabia, remembers how people fleeing Kuwait were taken to Riyadh and then sent back to their home countries.
“Thousands lost their jobs. Some managed to return later, but at that time, it was a huge humanitarian crisis,” he told Outlook from Dammam.
On August 2, 1990, Iraq occupied Kuwait, triggering what later became the Gulf War. The invasion not only reshaped the geopolitics of West Asia but also set off one of the largest civilian evacuations in history. Nearly 1.7 lakh Indians were airlifted from the war zone in a massive operation coordinated by the Indian government and Air India.
For expatriate workers in Kuwait, the crisis was both sudden and devastating. Many had spent years building livelihoods in the Gulf, supporting families back home through remittances. Others, like Moideen, had only recently begun to settle when the invasion disrupted their plans.
With banks closed, salaries halted, and uncertainty looming, survival became the immediate priority. People travelled in crowded buses and trucks, and in some cases on foot, to reach neighbouring countries from where evacuation flights were arranged. “We had to walk for miles before a vehicle picked us up and took us to the airport,” Moideen recalls, describing the chaos and fear that marked those days.
The long-term consequences were equally significant. Some expatriates returned to Kuwait after the war and rebuilt their lives. Others chose or were forced to remain in India, struggling to adjust economically and socially after years abroad. The crisis exposed migrant workers' vulnerability to geopolitical shocks.
Now, as war clouds gather once again over West Asia, memories of those turbulent days are being rekindled.
The events of 1990 continue to haunt many. Memories of the exodus following the invasion of Kuwait resurface not only among those who directly lived through it, but also among those who witnessed the trauma from afar. It remains a stark reminder of how swiftly global political decisions can upend ordinary lives. When politics overtakes diplomacy, migrant workers are often the first to feel the consequences, their lives and livelihoods caught in the crosscurrents of geopolitical conflicts.
According to the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) study report The Arab States region remains one of the world’s leading destinations for migrant workers, with their numbers rising significantly in recent years. In several countries, migrant workers make up the largest share of the labour force, often exceeding that of local workers.
A large proportion of these migrants are low-income, low-skilled workers employed in sectors such as construction, hospitality, and domestic work. They make substantial contributions to the economic growth and infrastructure development of host countries—and send crucial remittances to support families and communities back home.
According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), there were an estimated 41.4 million international migrant workers in the Arab countries in 2020, accounting for about 15 per cent of the global migrant workforce. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) alone hosts nearly 31 million migrant workers across sectors. As per India’s Ministry of External Affairs, close to one crore Indians live and work in GCC countries.
Given this scale, any political instability in the region sends ripples far beyond its borders, affecting millions of families and economies dependent on migrant labour and remittances.
Mary Grace Jadloc-Cinco, a Filipino nurse who moved to the United Arab Emirates a few years ago, had built what she describes as a peaceful life. But the recent hostilities involving the United States and Israel targeting Iran—and Iran’s swift retaliation against US bases—have unsettled expatriate communities.
“From the beginning, the fear felt very real. Beyond the numerous videos circulating online, we could actually hear and see distant explosions, accompanied by frequent alerts reaching our phones—even late at night. Moments like these remind us how fragile peace and life can be,” she tells Outlook.
People from across the world living in the Gulf often project a sense of confidence, largely because of the trust they place in their host governments. Many expatriates say the administrative preparedness and communication from authorities provide them reassurance even during periods of regional tension.
Rania Al-Ghazawi, a Jordanian national working in Abu Dhabi, says that despite lingering uncertainties, official messages directed at citizens and residents have helped calm anxieties. “The messages of support from the UAE government bring reassurance and strengthen our confidence that the situation is being handled with a high level of professionalism. I see it as a model to be followed — calm leadership that reassures people that everything is proceeding smoothly, without disruption or restrictions. As of now, we can hardly feel the impact of what is happening, as the authorities are addressing every challenge effectively,” she says.
At the same time, Rania does not hide the tension felt by her family back home in Jordan. If the conflict drags on, she says, the uncertainty could weigh heavily on the hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who depend on the region for their livelihoods.
According to several residents, authorities have issued advisories cautioning people against publicly commenting on the unfolding situation. This was evident during our conversations, as many of those we contacted declined to speak, citing various reasons.
On the surface, expatriates working in Gulf countries continue to display confidence and resilience. However, beneath that composure lies a growing anxiety about the possibility of the conflict escalating further. The reports of Iran targeting bases used by the United States have only heightened these concerns.
However, statements reportedly coming from Iran that its actions are aimed only at bases used by the United States—and not at the Gulf nations themselves—have offered a measure of reassurance to the large migrant population living in West Asia. Many expatriates see this as a possible indication that the crisis may be contained and diffused, rather than escalating into a wider regional conflict.
“But whenever the unusual sirens go off, it sends a shiver down the spine. The sounds of blasts and intercepting missiles create shockwaves, even though our daily routine has not been affected so far,” said Avinesh, originally from Tiruchirappalli and currently working in the UAE.
“The days remain largely calm, but at night the sirens begin, followed by roaring sounds. Despite the assurances and precautions, these moments are unsettling,” he says, expressing his anxieties candidly.
War coverage, many residents say, is at times creating more anxiety than the conflict itself. “The sensationalism and frenzy created in some reports do not reflect the ground reality,” says Radhakrishnan Pillai, president of the Bahrain Malayalee Samajam.
Echoing the views of many expatriates, he points to the confidence that local authorities instil among residents. “They are intercepting missiles fired at bases used by the United States, but it has not affected the public at large—at least for the time being,” he says, referring to the situation in Bahrain.
Despite these anxieties, many expatriates put on a confident face and carry on with their daily routines, as if nothing serious had happened.
The contribution of migrant labourers to the economic growth of the Gulf countries cannot be overstated. Workers from South Asia form a major share of the workforce in GCC countries. Migrant labourers have significantly shaped the labour composition and contributed to development in almost all of the Gulf countries ranging from construction and services to healthcare and logistics. Their presence has significantly shaped the labour composition and contributed to human capital development across the region.
According to migration study experts, the rate of migration towards Gulf countries from India has shown a decreasing trend in recent years. “It is because new corridors of migration have opened, and not owing to any political reasons” says Dr Jino Zacharia Oomen, a migration expert. He adds it will be premature to say that the current crisis will trigger reverse migration from the Gulf countries.
Remittances from Indians working abroad remain one of the country’s crucial sources of foreign exchange. Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that the UAE continues to rank second among the sources of inward remittances to India, after the United States. Its share increased from 18 per cent in 2020–21 to 19.2 in 2023–24.
Other Gulf countries also contribute significantly to India’s remittance inflows: Saudi Arabia accounted for 6.7 per cent, Qatar 4.1 per cent, Kuwait 3.9 per cent, and Oman at 2.5 per cent of the total inward remittances. Apart from India, other South Asian countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, also benefit from remittances from GCC countries.
"The economic activities that enable migration to Gulf countries stem from the region’s reputation as a safe investment haven,” says Basheer Vallikunnu, a writer and political commentator based in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
However, he cautions that prolonged political instability or rising anxiety in the region could dampen investor confidence. Large-scale investments have been flowing into the GCC countries largely because of their stability and security. “If the current tensions persist, the pace of investment may slow down, and there is even the possibility of capital flight,” he says.
Though their lives remain largely safe and authorities are taking steps to instil confidence, there is palpable tension among migrant communities, as no one can predict how global leaders might respond in an escalating crisis. The only source of reassurance for many is the assurance from Iran that its strikes are aimed at bases used by the United States and not at civilian areas in Gulf countries.
Yet the anxiety persists. The buzzing sound of sirens, reports of missiles being intercepted nearby, and even shattered windows in apartments located close to US bases continue to heighten their sense of unease. For many expatriates living across West Asia, these moments are stark reminders of how fragile their sense of security can be.