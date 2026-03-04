West Asia Crisis: MEA Establishes Control Room To Assist Indians

The MEA on Tuesday noted that almost one crore Indian citizens live and work in the Gulf region.

External Affairs Ministry (EAM) S Jaishankar
External Affairs Ministry (EAM) S Jaishankar Photo: PTI
  • A Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs.

  • MEA says safety and well-being of Indians in the Gulf region is of utmost priority.

  • The MEA said New Delhi will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a control room to assist those affected by the escalating crisis in West Asia.

The MEA has said almost one crore Indian citizens live in West Asia and their safety and well-being is of "utmost priority" for New Delhi.

As the Iran-US conflict widened, the Indian embassy in Iran moved hundreds of Indian students from the Iranian capital of Tehran to safer locations.

"A Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region," the MEA said on Wednesday.

"The Control Room can be contacted from 9 am to 9 pm at: 1800118797 (Toll Free) +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, +91 11 2301 7905," it added.

Protesters hold slogans during a rally in solidarity with Iran after they were blocked by police as they marched towards the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. - AP
As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

BY Seema Guha

The US launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

The MEA on Tuesday noted that almost one crore Indian citizens live and work in the Gulf region, and their "safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them."

The MEA said New Delhi will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest, adding it is in touch with the governments in the region as well as other key partners.

