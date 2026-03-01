US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday morning. From musicians to actors and authors, several Hollywood celebrities shared opinions on social media.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hollywood celebs react to US–Israel Strikes In Iran Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday morning.

  • From musicians to actors and authors, several Hollywood celebrities shared opinions on social media.

  • Mark Ruffalo, Carrie Coon, Jack White and John Cusack, among others, reacted on social media to the US-Israel military strikes on Iran.

The United States and Israel launched major military strikes on Iran on Saturday (February 28) morning, taking several lives. Iran has also retaliated by attacking US military bases in Gulf nations and launching missiles at Israel. Hollywood stars, Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, John Cusack, Carrie Coon and others have strongly condemned the US-Israel’s military assault on Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in his office on Saturday during an attack. Iran's armed forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi also lost his life along with other senior generals in US-Israeli attacks on the country.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that seven senior Iranian military commanders, including Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and IRGC Chief Mohammad Pakpour, were killed in the airstrikes across Iran.

‘Take over your government’: Trump urges Iranians to rise up as US-backed strikes hit Tehran - | Getty Images | Representative
‘Take Over Your Government’: Trump Urges Iranians To Rise As US-backed Strikes Hit Tehran

BY Outlook News Desk

Have a look at the Hollywood celebs' reactions to US-Israel strikes on Iran

1. Jack White

The Grammy Award winner, reacting to the ongoing crisis, wrote on Instagram. “Don’t you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says ‘USA’ on it? (sic)”.

“Behold the leader of the ‘Board of Peace.’ For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit? Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what’s the difference right? don jr. and barron won’t have to fight or die, just other people’s children, soinvade and bomb away! New sign ups for the ‘board of peace’ starting at one billion dollars! Can you believe donny hasn’t received a real Nobel Peace Prize yet? Unfair! Maybe in his third term he’ll get one (sic),” he added.

2. John Cusack

The actor, criticising President Donald Trump, wrote on X, “Trump starts a wag the dog war – to distract from Epstein and to do Netenyahu ‘s bidding – who’s lobbied for this for over 30 years – Had enough yet ? (sic)”

Trump has refrained from attacking Iran after establishing limits on protester killings and executions, while resuming nuclear talks interrupted by last June's conflict. - AP
Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

BY Outlook News Desk

3. Carrie Coon

Coon wrote, “‘Department of War.’ They weren’t kidding about that (sic).”

4. Mark Ruffalo

Ruffalo shared an article on Instagram Threads about Jared Kushner, one of Trump’s lead negotiators with Iran, and wrote, “He was sent to make sure we went to war (sic).”

5. Stephen King

The American author, sharing his opinion, wrote, "Under Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, only Congress has the power to declare war, as well as to raise and support armies, provide and maintain a navy, and fund and regulate the military. Impeach the SOB (sic)."

6. Rosie O'Donnell

Taking to her Instagram handle, O’Donnell wrote, “He lies only and always #impeachtrump,” as she posted two quotes from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The first read, “If Kamala wins, only death and destruction await because she is the candidate of endless wars. I am the candidate of peace. I am peace.”

The second read, “I’m not going ot start a war, I’m going to stop wars.”

7. Timothy Heidecker

The American comedian, writer, director, actor, and musician also protested the strikes in a video.

War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates - Source: AP
War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

BY Seema Guha

On the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Donald Trump has said it is aimed at “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime”.

“Short time ago, US military began major combat operation in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime,” he said on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

  2. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  3. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  3. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  4. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  5. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  2. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  3. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Names Ahmad Vahidi New IRGC Chief, Protesters Storm Baghdad

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times