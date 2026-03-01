The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday morning.
From musicians to actors and authors, several Hollywood celebrities shared opinions on social media.
Mark Ruffalo, Carrie Coon, Jack White and John Cusack, among others, reacted on social media to the US-Israel military strikes on Iran.
The United States and Israel launched major military strikes on Iran on Saturday (February 28) morning, taking several lives. Iran has also retaliated by attacking US military bases in Gulf nations and launching missiles at Israel. Hollywood stars, Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, John Cusack, Carrie Coon and others have strongly condemned the US-Israel’s military assault on Iran.
Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in his office on Saturday during an attack. Iran's armed forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi also lost his life along with other senior generals in US-Israeli attacks on the country.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that seven senior Iranian military commanders, including Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and IRGC Chief Mohammad Pakpour, were killed in the airstrikes across Iran.
Have a look at the Hollywood celebs' reactions to US-Israel strikes on Iran
1. Jack White
The Grammy Award winner, reacting to the ongoing crisis, wrote on Instagram. “Don’t you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says ‘USA’ on it? (sic)”.
“Behold the leader of the ‘Board of Peace.’ For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit? Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what’s the difference right? don jr. and barron won’t have to fight or die, just other people’s children, soinvade and bomb away! New sign ups for the ‘board of peace’ starting at one billion dollars! Can you believe donny hasn’t received a real Nobel Peace Prize yet? Unfair! Maybe in his third term he’ll get one (sic),” he added.
2. John Cusack
The actor, criticising President Donald Trump, wrote on X, “Trump starts a wag the dog war – to distract from Epstein and to do Netenyahu ‘s bidding – who’s lobbied for this for over 30 years – Had enough yet ? (sic)”
3. Carrie Coon
Coon wrote, “‘Department of War.’ They weren’t kidding about that (sic).”
4. Mark Ruffalo
Ruffalo shared an article on Instagram Threads about Jared Kushner, one of Trump’s lead negotiators with Iran, and wrote, “He was sent to make sure we went to war (sic).”
5. Stephen King
The American author, sharing his opinion, wrote, "Under Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, only Congress has the power to declare war, as well as to raise and support armies, provide and maintain a navy, and fund and regulate the military. Impeach the SOB (sic)."
6. Rosie O'Donnell
Taking to her Instagram handle, O’Donnell wrote, “He lies only and always #impeachtrump,” as she posted two quotes from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The first read, “If Kamala wins, only death and destruction await because she is the candidate of endless wars. I am the candidate of peace. I am peace.”
The second read, “I’m not going ot start a war, I’m going to stop wars.”
7. Timothy Heidecker
The American comedian, writer, director, actor, and musician also protested the strikes in a video.
On the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Donald Trump has said it is aimed at “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime”.
“Short time ago, US military began major combat operation in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime,” he said on Saturday.