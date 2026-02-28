Susan Sarandon Gaza Controversy: Oscar Winner Says She Was Fired Over Ceasefire Call

Susan Sarandon's Gaza controversy has taken a dramatic turn, with Susan revealing that she was dismissed by her agency and shut out of major Hollywood projects after publicly supporting a ceasefire in Gaza. The Oscar-winning actor made the remarks while attending an event in Spain, where strong political backing for Palestine has drawn global attention.
It was stated by Sarandon that she had been “fired by my agency for marching and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza”. It was further added that “it even became impossible for me to appear on TV. I couldn't do any major film or anything connected with Hollywood.”
Career fallout and censorship claims
According to Sarandon, work in mainstream American film and television dried up following her activism. It was said that agents were eventually found in England and Italy, where independent projects are now being pursued. “I currently specialise in tiny films with directors who have never directed and in independent films,” it was stated.
The actor, known for films such as Thelma and Louise and her Oscar-winning role in Dead Man Walking, described the United States as “a place where you feel repression and censorship”.
Praise for Spain’s Gaza position
While in Barcelona, Sarandon praised Spain’s leadership over its position on Gaza. It was said that Spain was “on the right side of history”. Commendation was also given to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and actor Javier Bardem for their outspoken stance.
Spain’s prime minister responded publicly, expressing gratitude for the remarks.
Sarandon is in Spain to receive a lifetime achievement honour at the Goya Awards, the country’s most prestigious film awards ceremony.
The remarks have sparked fresh debate within Hollywood about the cost of political expression. While some industry voices argue that public advocacy inevitably carries professional risks, others say the response to Sarandon’s stance reflects a growing climate of intolerance around divisive global issues. The episode has once again raised uncomfortable questions about whether outspoken artists are being quietly sidelined, and how far studios and agencies are willing to go to avoid controversy.