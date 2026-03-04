BTS Unveil 14-Track Album Arirang Tracklist, Fans Call It A Bold New Era

BTS have revealed the full tracklist for their upcoming album Arirang, signalling a major group comeback after years apart.

Summary

Summary of this article

  • BTS have revealed the 14-track lineup for Arirang, marking their return as a group.

  • Fans are already praising the album’s evolving tone and more mature direction.

  • It will be their first full group release since completing military service.

BTS have officially revealed the tracklist for their upcoming fifth studio album Arirang, offering fans their clearest look yet at the group’s long-awaited return as a full unit. The announcement was shared by BigHit Music through Weverse, instantly setting off waves of excitement across the global ARMY fandom.

The album features 14 tracks, led by the title song SWIM, alongside titles such as Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, Merry Go Round, Like Animals and Into the Sun. Even before hearing a single note, listeners began analysing the song names, reading them as hints of a more mature and experimental phase for the band.

Fans react to BTS’ evolving sound

Online reactions quickly reflected anticipation for a shift in tone and identity. Many fans described the tracklist as signalling growth after the group’s hiatus, pointing to contrasts between energetic titles and more introspective ones. Some called it an “anthem era”, while others suggested the album feels symbolic of renewal and rebellion.

The excitement stems not only from the music itself but also from what the project represents. Arirang marks BTS’ first group album in nearly four years following their pause in activities as members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service. During that period, each member explored solo work, making this reunion particularly meaningful for fans.

A collaborative global production

The album brings together an international production lineup including Diplo, Ryan Tedder, Kevin Parker and longtime collaborator Pdogg. According to the group, the project reflects individual perspectives shaped during their time apart while reconnecting with the spirit that defined their early years.

BTS previously reunited publicly during a livestream in 2025, where they confirmed work on new music and hinted at future touring plans. The group, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, last released the anthology album Proof in 2022.

Arirang is scheduled to release on March 20 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST), with additional behind-the-scenes Netflix specials expected the same week.

