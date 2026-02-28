BLACKPINK ‘Deadline’ Sets New Record For Highest First-Day Sales Ever

BLACKPINK’s Deadline records 1.46 million first-day sales on Hanteo.
It sets the highest first-day sales record for any K-pop girl group.
“GO” tops YouTube worldwide trends and iTunes charts globally.
BLACKPINK’s Deadline first-day sales record has officially rewritten Hanteo history. The group’s latest mini album moved 1,461,785 copies within 24 hours of release, marking the highest first-day sales ever achieved by a K-pop girl group on the Hanteo Chart.
BLACKPINK ‘Deadline’ first-day sales record stuns hanteo
The milestone not only surpasses the quartet’s previous personal best but also sets a new industry benchmark. Until now, the record belonged to aespa’s 2023 mini album My World, which opened with 1,372,929 copies on its first day. With Deadline, BLACKPINK have comfortably crossed that mark.
This is also the second time the group has exceeded one million first-day sales, making them the first girl group in Hanteo history to achieve that feat with two separate albums. Their 2022 release Born Pink had earlier crossed the million mark on day one, but Deadline has pushed the numbers significantly higher.
Global charts and “GO” music video impact
Beyond physical sales, BLACKPINK’s comeback has made an immediate global impact. By the following morning in Korea, Deadline had reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in at least 32 regions worldwide. The title track “GO” quickly climbed major domestic streaming platforms and gained strong traction internationally.
The music video for “GO” surged to the top of YouTube’s worldwide trending list soon after release. Within 24 hours, it amassed over 19 million views, underlining the group’s global reach. BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel, which boasts around 100 million subscribers, once again proved its unmatched influence among music acts.
A long-awaited comeback
Deadline marks BLACKPINK’s first group release in three years and five months, heightening anticipation among fans. The EP was released on February 27 at 2 p.m. KST. The album and its title track “GO” are available across major streaming platforms globally, with physical sales tracked via Hanteo.