BLACKPINK ‘Deadline’ Sets New Record For Highest First-Day Sales Ever

BLACKPINK’s ‘Deadline’ shatters the Hanteo record with 1.46 million first-day sales. The K-pop girl group also tops global iTunes charts and YouTube trends with “GO”.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BLACKPINK’s Deadline records 1.46 million first-day sales on Hanteo.

  • It sets the highest first-day sales record for any K-pop girl group.

  • “GO” tops YouTube worldwide trends and iTunes charts globally.

BLACKPINK’s Deadline first-day sales record has officially rewritten Hanteo history. The group’s latest mini album moved 1,461,785 copies within 24 hours of release, marking the highest first-day sales ever achieved by a K-pop girl group on the Hanteo Chart.

BLACKPINK ‘Deadline’ first-day sales record stuns hanteo

The milestone not only surpasses the quartet’s previous personal best but also sets a new industry benchmark. Until now, the record belonged to aespa’s 2023 mini album My World, which opened with 1,372,929 copies on its first day. With Deadline, BLACKPINK have comfortably crossed that mark.

This is also the second time the group has exceeded one million first-day sales, making them the first girl group in Hanteo history to achieve that feat with two separate albums. Their 2022 release Born Pink had earlier crossed the million mark on day one, but Deadline has pushed the numbers significantly higher.

Global charts and “GO” music video impact

Beyond physical sales, BLACKPINK’s comeback has made an immediate global impact. By the following morning in Korea, Deadline had reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in at least 32 regions worldwide. The title track “GO” quickly climbed major domestic streaming platforms and gained strong traction internationally.

Related Content
Related Content
BLACKPINK GO teaser - Instagram
BLACKPINK Unveils GO Music Video Teaser Ahead of DEADLINE Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The music video for “GO” surged to the top of YouTube’s worldwide trending list soon after release. Within 24 hours, it amassed over 19 million views, underlining the group’s global reach. BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel, which boasts around 100 million subscribers, once again proved its unmatched influence among music acts.

A long-awaited comeback

Deadline marks BLACKPINK’s first group release in three years and five months, heightening anticipation among fans. The EP was released on February 27 at 2 p.m. KST. The album and its title track “GO” are available across major streaming platforms globally, with physical sales tracked via Hanteo.

Rosé Scored The Biggest Hit Of The Year With Bruno Mars's Collaboration APT - Instagram
Rose And Bruno Mars' APT. Tops IFPI's Biggest‑Selling Global Single Of 2025

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with Square One and have since delivered global hits including “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”, “How You Like That”, “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down”. With Deadline, they have once again raised the bar for K-pop girl groups.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal Slams Century As J&K Inch Closer To Historic Ranji Trophy Title

  3. Dreams Do Come True: After 67 Long Years, Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Set For Tryst With History

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Remain In Hunt As SL Look To Save Face; Rinku Returns For India

  5. Indian Premier League 2026 To Take Place From March 28 To May 31 - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  2. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  3. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  4. Pedagogical Resistance at Jawaharlal Nehru University

  5. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  2. Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

  3. Mark Carney In India:  Will His Visit  Help Mend Bilateral Ties After Contentious Trudeau Years?

  4. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ceasefire Amid Rising Border Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons