Blackpink Sets New K-pop Girl Group Record On Billboard Hot 100 With “Go”

Blackpink has once again strengthened its presence on global music charts, setting a new milestone for K-pop girl groups on the Billboard Hot 100. According to the latest chart update released by Billboard, the group’s new single “Go” debuted at No. 63 on the chart.
Blackpink sets a new Billboard milestone with “Go.”
The song is the main track from the group’s third EP, Deadline. With this entry, Blackpink has now appeared on the Hot 100 a total of 11 times, the highest number of chart appearances for any K-pop female act so far.
Several of the group’s previous releases have also entered the chart, including the 2025 single “Jump” and their widely known 2022 tracks “Shut Down” and “Pink Venom”. The latest achievement reflects the group’s continued global reach and strong fan support.
Strong Global chart performance
Beyond the Hot 100, “Go” has also performed well on other international charts. The track reached No. 13 on the Billboard Global Excl. US ranking, indicating strong streaming and sales performance outside the United States.
Meanwhile, the EP Deadline has entered the Billboard 200, becoming Blackpink’s fifth album to appear on the chart. The group has previously achieved major success on this ranking with The Album, which peaked at No. 2, and Born Pink, which reached No. 1.
The group has also posted impressive results in the United Kingdom. On the UK Official Singles Chart, “Go” debuted at No. 44, while Deadline entered the UK Official Albums Chart at No. 11.
With these placements, Blackpink now holds the record for the most appearances by a K-pop girl group on both UK charts, recording 12 entries on the singles chart and four on the albums ranking.
Deadline EP posts strong sales
The EP has also achieved strong commercial sales. According to local music charts in South Korea, Deadline sold around 1.77 million copies in its first week, setting a new first-week sales record for a K-pop girl group.
The album’s strong chart positions and sales figures underline Blackpink’s sustained popularity in the global music industry and its continued influence within the K-pop genre.