Heeseung To Leave ENHYPEN, Agency Confirms Group Will Continue As Six Members

Heeseung is leaving K-pop group ENHYPEN after discussions with the band and agency Belift Lab. The company said the decision followed conversations about the artist’s future musical direction, with Heeseung now preparing to pursue solo work while the group continues as six members.

Summary

Summary of this article

  • Heeseung leaves ENHYPEN after discussions about future musical direction.

  • Belift Lab says the group will continue promotions with six members.

  • Heeseung plans a solo album while staying under the agency.

Heeseung will depart from K-pop boy band ENHYPEN, the group’s agency Belift Lab confirmed in an official statement shared on the fan platform Weverse. According to the company, the decision followed a long period of discussions involving the members and management about the group’s direction and individual aspirations.

Heeseung leaves ENHYPEN after discussions with the agency

Belift Lab said the conversations focused on the future goals of both the team and its members. During these discussions, Heeseung expressed a clear desire to explore his own musical path. The agency stated that after careful consideration, it chose to respect his wishes.

In its message to fans, the company acknowledged that the news may come as a surprise and could be difficult for supporters to accept. However, it emphasised that the decision was made after extensive deliberation and was intended to support the future of both the artist and the group.

ENHYPEN to continue as a six-member group

Following Heeseung’s departure, ENHYPEN will continue activities as a six-member act during its upcoming promotional schedule. The agency assured fans that the group remains committed to delivering energetic performances and new music for its global fanbase, known as ENGENE.

Heeseung will continue to remain under Belift Lab and is preparing to begin the next phase of his career as a solo artist. The company confirmed that he is currently working on a solo album.

Heeseung shares a message with fans

After the announcement, Heeseung also addressed fans directly with a heartfelt message. The singer thanked his fellow members and ENGENE for supporting him through his journey with the group.

He said the encouragement from fans helped him take steps toward a dream that once felt distant. The artist added that he is working hard on new music and hopes to reconnect with listeners through his upcoming album.

Heeseung originally debuted with ENHYPEN in 2020 after appearing on the survival audition show I-LAND. The group entered the K-pop scene with its debut album BORDER: DAY ONE and quickly built a strong international following.

