Abhijeet Sawant On Bollywood Music Industry: No Royalties, Low Pay And A Culture Of Fear

Indian Idol winner speaks about exploitation of playback singers amid Arijit Singh’s exit debate.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Abhijeet Sawant
Abhijeet Sawant Photo: Instagram
Abhijeet Sawant, winner of Indian Idol Season 1, has opened up about the financial and professional struggles faced by playback singers in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the singer spoke about low pay, lack of royalties, and a culture of fear that discourages artistes from speaking up, placing the spotlight on long-standing issues in the Indian music industry.

His remarks have gained attention following Arijit Singh’s recent announcement about stepping away from playback singing, a move that reignited debate around singer compensation and creative freedom. Within the first moments of the interview, Sawant made it clear that the problem extends far beyond individual contracts.

Abhijeet Sawant on royalties in Bollywood

Speaking on Pentarise Studios’ YouTube channel, Abhijeet Sawant said that singers are often intentionally kept from becoming bigger than the films they work on. “People don’t want singers to become bigger than the film itself. That’s why they are paid a certain amount,” he said. Drawing a comparison with the international music industry, he added that musicians abroad continue to earn royalties long after a song’s release, unlike most Indian playback singers.

Sawant cited composer Biddu as an example, noting that his Western work still generates enough royalty income to sustain him, while Indian film music does not offer similar long-term security.

Fear culture among playback singers

Abhijeet also described a system that thrives on silence and compliance. According to him, many singers accept poor compensation out of fear of being replaced. “If we don’t do it, someone else will. We get exploited a lot,” he said, adding that singers often prioritise visibility over fair pay.

Arijit Singh’s playback singing exit

These comments follow Arijit Singh’s statement about stepping back from playback singing. Singh cited creative fatigue and a desire to explore new music, while also expressing interest in hearing fresh voices in the industry. He confirmed he will honour existing commitments.

