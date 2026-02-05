Abhijeet Sawant On Bollywood Music Industry: No Royalties, Low Pay And A Culture Of Fear

Abhijeet Sawant on royalties in Bollywood

Speaking on Pentarise Studios’ YouTube channel, Abhijeet Sawant said that singers are often intentionally kept from becoming bigger than the films they work on. “People don’t want singers to become bigger than the film itself. That’s why they are paid a certain amount,” he said. Drawing a comparison with the international music industry, he added that musicians abroad continue to earn royalties long after a song’s release, unlike most Indian playback singers.