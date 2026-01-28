Sona Mohapatra Reacts To Arijit Singh’s Retirement From Playback Singing

The Indian music industry is still absorbing the shock of Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sona Mohapatra and Arijit Singh
Sona Mohapatra Reacts to Arijit Singh Retirement From Playback Singing Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sona Mohapatra calls Arijit Singh’s retirement disruptive and necessary.

  • Arijit Singh’s playback exit sparks debate on industry exploitation.

  • Singer highlights shift towards original music and artistic freedom.

As reactions continue to pour in, singer-songwriter Sona Mohapatra has shared a thoughtful response, calling the move “disruptive in the best way” and a turning point for artistic freedom. Her comments arrive amid growing conversations around authorship, originality and systemic issues within the playback ecosystem.

Why Sona Mohapatra sees Arijit Singh’s decision as necessary

Taking to Instagram, Sona posted a long note addressed to Arijit Singh and the country, reflecting on her own journey of releasing independent music year after year. She described the path as exhausting but deeply fulfilling, framing Arijit’s decision not as a retreat, but as an arrival into freedom. According to her, stepping away from playback allows an artist to reclaim authorship, choice and possibility.

Sona was clear that she does not want to speculate on Arijit Singh’s reasons for retiring from playback singing. Instead, she focused on the significance of the choice itself. She pointed out that none of his predecessors could have imagined a path where an artist voluntarily steps aside to create space, both for themselves and for others.

Arijit Singh - X
Arijit Singh: A Delicate Diminuendo

BY Aishani Biswas

She also highlighted long-standing issues in the industry, including the overuse of a single voice, the lack of payment for demo singers and the exploitative cycles that prioritise convenience over creativity. In her view, Arijit Singh quitting playback challenges the industry’s zero-risk formulas and opens doors for new voices that have long been sidelined.

Related Content
Related Content

A shift towards original music and new possibilities

Sona Mohapatra expressed excitement about the artist Arijit Singh could become in this next phase, particularly with a focus on original music outside the film ecosystem. She ended her note by celebrating artists who choose freedom over fear, calling it the way new eras truly begin.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Dube Scores Third-Fastest Half-Century For IND

  2. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  3. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Marches Into Semifinals

  2. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Handed Ticket To Semis After Musetti Injury; Serbian Reacts To His Walkover

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Italian Beats American To Qualify For Semis

  4. Australian Open 2026: Rybakina Outclasses Swiatek To Reach Final Four

  5. Australian Open 2026: Pegula Beats Fellow American Anisimova Reach Semis

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  2. Adil Hussain Shah, The Pony Driver Who Stood Against Terror

  3. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  4. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  5. India–EU Free Trade Pact: Opening Duty-Free Access for Indian Exports, Expanding Strategic Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  2. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  3. Russian Strikes In Ukraine Kill 12, Target Passenger Train

  4. Iran Warns Against ''Instability'' After US Strike Group Arrives

  5. US Judge Orders ICE Chief To Appear Personally In Court, Warns Of Contempt

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September