Sona Mohapatra Criticises Badshah Over His Controversial Song Tateeree: It's The Laziest Trope In Pop Culture

Rapper-singer Badshah is facing criticism for his recently released Haryanvi track Tateeree. The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) also issued a formal summons over alleged objectionable lyrics in the song. Now, singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed Badshah for his controversial song. This comes after Badshah's apology. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sona said that the rapper needs to be more responsible as an artist.
Sona Mohapatra on Badshah's new song
On Wednesday, Sona shared a lengthy note, criticising Badshah over Tateeree.
She captioned the note, “& now young girls in uniforms as props … Stop with this brain & soul rot. Real men exist. The good. The honourable. The ones who show up & stand up, let’s make them the heroes ? Let’s make them the ones we desire ? #India deserves better (sic)”.
Why did Sona Mohapatra criticise Badshah Tateeree song?
In her note, Sona wrote, “Not the first time we've seen this template. A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero while women exist merely to drool around him. 'Tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai' type of flights of rubbish swag … This isn't creativity. It's the laziest trope in pop culture.”
“And just calling yourself a "son of Haryana" with a sad face doesn't cut it. Haryana already battles some of the country's worst gender ratios, violence against women and honour killings. Cultural influence carries responsibility? Artists shape imagination. You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better,” she wrote further.
Sona concluded her note, “& those of you fashion victim wannabes paying for this shit.. grow a brain or a soul ?”
Have a look at her post here.
Badshah Tateeree lyrics controversy explained
According to reports, HSCW issued summons to Badshah on March 6. The document has been addressed to the Superintendent of Police in Panipat, directing local authorities to ensure all concerned parties are present during the hearing, which is scheduled for March 13, 2026, at 11:30 am in the DC Office, Panipat.
Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation filed the complaints, alleging that Tateeree song contains objectionable vocabulary and sexualised references, objectifying women and minors.
Badshah apologises
After facing backlash, Badshah released a video where he stated that he himself is from from Haryana and is very proud Haryanvi.
He clarified that he never intended to say nonsense about any child or any woman from Haryana. “I come from the hip-hop genre, where songs often demean the competition. This was never about any woman or child. Nor will I ever do that. I have always tried to take Haryana's culture and dialect with me as far as I can go, to the highest level I can reach (sic),” he added.
About Tateeree
Tateeree, a Haryanvi hip‑hop single was released on March 1, 2026. The song was crooned by Badshah and Simran Jaglan, with lyrics written by Badshah, and music composed by Hiten.