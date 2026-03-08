Badshah Tateeree Song Controversy: Rapper Apologises, Says ‘Forgive Me as Haryana Ka Beta’

The Tateeree song controversy has taken a new turn after the rapper issued a public apology following backlash over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals. Calling himself a “son of Haryana,” Badshah asked for forgiveness and confirmed that the controversial track will be removed from all platforms.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Badshah
Badshah Apologises For His Haryanvi Track Photo: Instagram
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Badshah Tateeree song controversy sparked backlash over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals.

  • Badshah issued a public apology, calling himself a “Haryana ka beta”.

  • An FIR was registered, and the Tateeree song is being removed from platforms.

The Badshah Tateeree song controversy has escalated after the rapper issued a public apology following criticism over the lyrics and visuals of his recently released Haryanvi track Tateeree. The controversy gained momentum after several individuals and community members raised concerns that parts of the song were offensive and disrespectful towards women.

Badshah apologises amid Tateeree song controversy

Responding to the backlash, Badshah shared a video statement on Instagram on Saturday, acknowledging that the song had hurt the sentiments of many listeners, particularly people from his home state of Haryana.

In this reel, the rapper said, “My new song Tateeree has been released, and I see that the message conveyed by a part of the song and its visual representation has hurt many people, especially the people of my Haryana, and their sentiments.”

Haryana Women Commission Summons Badshah Over Tateeree Lyrics Controversy - Instagram
Badshah Tateeree Controversy: Haryana Women Commission Summons Rapper Over Lyrics

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

He calls himself ‘Haryana ka beta’

During the statement, Badshah highlighted his roots and emphasised his strong connection with the state. He explained that his upbringing and identity have always been closely linked to Haryana.

“I want to say first that I myself am from Haryana. Those who know me know that my language, my food habits, my lifestyle and my identity come from Haryana. I am a very proud Haryanvi,” he said.

The rapper also clarified that the song was not intended to insult or target any woman or child. According to him, the track was created within the context of hip-hop culture, where artists often use competitive or confrontational language.

“I never intended to say such nonsense about any child or any woman from Haryana. I come from the hip-hop genre, where songs often demean the competition. This was never about any woman or child. Nor will I ever do that,” he added.

Song to be removed after backlash and FIR

Badshah also issued a direct apology to those who felt offended by the track. Appealing to the public, he requested forgiveness and referred to himself as a son of Haryana.

“If anyone has been hurt by this, I wholeheartedly apologise to you all. I hope that you will forgive me, considering me a son of Haryana, your own son,” he said.

Along with the apology, the rapper confirmed that the song would be removed from all platforms. The caption accompanying his post stated that the track was being taken down everywhere.

Akhila Bhartiya Brahmana Mahasangha (ABBM) members stage a demonstration over the Ghooskhor Pandat film Bhopal, in Bhopal on Thursday. - IMAGO/ANI News
Ghooskhor Pandat Row: The Curious Case Of CBFC And Caste

BY Agnideb Bandyopadhyay

The controversy surrounding Tateeree intensified after complaints alleged that parts of the lyrics and the music video promoted obscenity and objectified women. The visuals reportedly featured girls dressed in school uniforms in a school-like setting, which further fuelled criticism.

Following the complaints, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Panchkula, Haryana. The complaint was filed by Abhay Chaudhary, who alleged that the language and depiction in the song could negatively influence young audiences. Authorities have initiated an investigation under relevant sections of law.

