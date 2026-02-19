Lil Poppa Death: Rapper Passes Away at 25, Cause Under Investigation

Lil Poppa’s death has been confirmed, with the cause still under investigation.
Born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, he rose to wider fame after signing with CMG.
His final release, Out of Town Bae, dropped just days before his passing.
The news of Lil Poppa death has shaken the hip-hop community, with the 25-year-old rapper passing away earlier this week. Born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, the Jacksonville artist built a reputation for emotionally charged lyrics and unfiltered storytelling that resonated deeply with young listeners navigating trauma and ambition.
Authorities have confirmed his death, though the exact cause remains under investigation.
Who was Lil Poppa?
Known professionally as Lil Poppa, Wheeler emerged as one of the most promising Southern rap voices of the early 2020s. His music blended street realism with vulnerable reflections on mental health, survival and loss. Rather than lean into bravado, he often chose introspection.
That honesty became his signature. Tracks like “Blessed, I Guess,” “Heavy Is the Head,” “Under Investigation” and “Love & War” built him a loyal fanbase who saw their own struggles reflected in his verses.
From CMG signing to mainstream rise
In 2022, he signed with Collective Music Group, the label founded by Yo Gotti. The move expanded his reach nationally and led to collaborations with artists such as Polo G, Mozzy, Rylo Rodriguez and Toosii.
Industry watchers viewed him as an artist on the brink of bigger crossover success. His steady output and consistent touring strengthened his standing in the rap circuit.
Lil Poppa last song and final days
Just days before his passing, Lil Poppa released a new single titled “Out of Town Bae.” He had also been preparing for a birthday concert scheduled for March, making the sudden loss feel even more unreal to fans.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his death on February 18, 2026, but stated that the cause remains under investigation. Officials have not released further details and have urged the public to avoid speculation until findings are finalised.
Tributes pour in
Social media quickly filled with tributes. Fans described him as a voice that understood pain without glamorising it. Many pointed to projects like Blessed, I Guess as deeply personal bodies of work that helped them through difficult moments.
At 25, Lil Poppa’s journey was only beginning to unfold. His death marks another profound loss for hip-hop, silencing a storyteller who chose vulnerability over spectacle.