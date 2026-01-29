Rapper Nicki Minaj Backs Donald Trump, Declares Herself As US President's 'No.1 Fan'

Nicki Minaj, one of the most influential female rappers of the 21st century, has declared herself as US President Donald Trump’s "No. 1 fan". She graced the Treasury Department event in Washington, DC, on Wednesday with Trump, clasping hands with him. Dressed in a white furry white coat, the 43-year-old hip-hop artist was there to support the launch of the 'Trump Accounts' program, a government-backed investment initiative for newborns. The Grammy-nominated star pledged to contribute $150,000 to $300,000 to the program.