Rapper Nicki Minaj Backs Donald Trump, Declares Herself As US President's 'No.1 Fan'

Nicki Minaj said that the backlash she faces for backing US President Donald Trump has motivated her to support him more.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump
Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump at Trump Accounts Summit Photo: X
Summary
  • The most influential rapper, Nicki Minaj, attended the Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday, where she called herself President Donald Trump's fan.

  • The president was all praise for Minaj, calling her the "greatest female rapper in history."

  • The Trinidadian star, 43, said the criticism has strengthened her support for the President.

Nicki Minaj, one of the most influential female rappers of the 21st century, has declared herself as US President Donald Trump’s "No. 1 fan". She graced the Treasury Department event in Washington, DC, on Wednesday with Trump, clasping hands with him. Dressed in a white furry white coat, the 43-year-old hip-hop artist was there to support the launch of the 'Trump Accounts' program, a government-backed investment initiative for newborns. The Grammy-nominated star pledged to contribute $150,000 to $300,000 to the program. 

Nicki Minaj calls herself Donald Trump fan

In her speech, Minaj said she is "probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change."

"And the hate with what people have to say does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," she said.

"We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. The smear campaigns—it's not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?" added the Trinidadian-American rapper.

Donald Trump praises Nicki Minaj

President Trump, 79, was also all praise for the Super Bass hitmaker, calling her the "greatest and the most successful female rapper in history."

"I said I am going to let my nails grow because I love those nails. I am going to let those nails grow," he jokingly added.

In December last year, Minaj made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference. In an interview, she heaped praise on Trump. "I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. I don't know if he even knows this, but he's given so many people hope," she said.

Published At:
