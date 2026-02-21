Channing Tatum Faces Backlash At Berlin Film Festival Over Gaza Question

Channing Tatum faced criticism at the Berlin Film Festival after declining to address a question on Gaza.
Josephine is competing at Berlinale 2026 as a contender for the Golden Bear.
Director Beth de Araújo based the Berlin drama film on her own real-life experience.
Channing Tatum is facing criticism at the Berlin Film Festival after declining to comment on Gaza during a press interaction, even as he promoted his new film Josephine, a Berlinale 2026 competition title. The moment unfolded when a journalist asked whether he would sign an open letter condemning what was described as a silencing of solidarity with Palestine.
Berlin Film Festival backlash over Gaza question
According to those present, Tatum appeared unsettled and said, “I don’t even know what’s happening exactly.” He added, “I didn’t hear very much of what you said, but now I think I do,” before the panel moved on. The response left parts of the audience stunned, with some social media users accusing him of staying silent at a crucial moment.
The reaction stands in contrast to his earlier public remarks. In 2023, he voiced concern in an open letter to then US President Joe Biden. In July 2025, he shared an image of a Palestinian boy dressed as Superman, writing that although it was “not a political post”, he believed the child was “a superhero of the highest order” and prayed for his safety.
More than 80 artists, including Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo, have reportedly signed a letter criticising the festival’s stance.
Josephine movie: a parenting drama at Berlinale 2026
Away from the controversy, Tatum spoke passionately about Josephine, directed by Beth de Araújo. The Berlin drama film follows a young girl who witnesses a sexual assault, pulling her family into a court case while she tries to process what she saw.
“I promise you, that conversation that I had with Josephine underneath the bridge is a conversation that I’ve had with my daughter,” Tatum said, reflecting on real-life parenting. He recalled telling his child, “If someone is doing something that you are asking them not to do and they don’t listen, you have the full right to protect yourself. I will back you up forever.”
De Araújo explained that the story draws from her own experience interrupting an assault with her father in San Francisco. She described working with newcomer Mason Reeves as “a gift”, praising her emotional intelligence. Gemma Chan, who plays the mother, said the cast spent time bonding before filming to make the young actor feel secure.
Josephine previously won a special jury prize at Sundance and is now competing for the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2026. The film is scheduled for release later this year.