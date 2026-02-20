The Voice of Hind Rajab director Kaouther Ben Hania Rejects Berlin Cinema for Peace Award

Ben Hania’s film, The Voice of Hind Rajab, reconstructs the final hours of five-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed in Gaza in 2024 alongside members of her family. Two paramedics who attempted to rescue her were also killed. The child remained trapped inside a car – which was hit with more than 350 bullets from an Israeli tank – during a three-hour phone call with Palestine Red Crescent dispatchers, who attempted to calm her with assurances that help was on the way. The paramedics sent to her rescue were also killed by Israelis before they could reach her. Ben Hania's docudrama premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize.