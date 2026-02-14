Michelle Yeoh Avoids Question About US Politics In Berlin: Best Not To Talk About Something I Don’t Know About

Michelle Yeoh shut down the question about US politics at the Berlin International Film Festival and shifted her focus to cinema.

Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh avoids commenting on US politics Photo: Instagram/Michelle Yeoh
Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh shut down the question on US politics during a press conference at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival. Yeoh, 63, said that she "cannot presume to say I understand" the state of American politics. The Wicked actress further said it was "best not to talk about something I don't know about."

Michelle Yeoh avoids questions on US politics

Yeoh received the honorary Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. The award was presented by Anora director Sean Baker. The press conference was held on Friday (February 13) after she bagged the award.

When a reporter asked her views on the current political scenario of the US, the Malaysian actress said, “I don’t think I am in the position to really talk about the political situation in the US, and also I cannot…say I understand it, so it is best not to talk about something I don’t know about.”

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star said she wanted to “concentrate on what is important for us, which is cinema.”

“People like to say ‘cinema is not going to survive because there are so many other things happening, the attention span is shorter,’ but I truly don’t believe that,” she added.

“Because I believe when we go to the cinema, that is time for you. You know, you switch off your phones and you’ve chosen to watch something that you want. And that is the time when you can open your heart and free your mind and have time to yourself,” Yeoh said further, adding that “cinema is a place where we all come together and laugh and cry, we celebrate,” and it's “always important to keep that tradition alive. And I hope that is what we are here to do.”

