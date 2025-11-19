Michelle Yeoh Shares Her Experience Working In The Wicked Franchise: It Opened Me Up In Ways I Didn't Expect

Michelle Yeoh has returned to the second instalment of Wicked as Madame Morrible, the former dean of Sorcery at Shiz University.
She is the key antagonist figure in the musical.
The second part of the adaptation of the classic Broadway show, Wicked, will hit the theatres on November 21.
Michelle Yeoh on her character in Wicked
“By the end of Wicked, Madame Morrible has achieved what she wanted most: finding Elphaba, a witch who can read The Grimmerie,” Yeoh said.
“True power lies in reading The Grimmerie. Not even The Wizard can do it. When Elphaba learns the truth, it destroys her and divides her from Glinda. Morrible seizes that moment and twists the story to turn Elphaba into a villain,” she said further.
“By the start of Wicked: For Good, Morrible has made Glinda the public face of her regime, the Goodwill Ambassador of Oz. Glinda has no magic, but her charisma keeps the people loyal. To protect her place, Glinda must deny her friendship with Elphaba, and Oz remains under Morrible’s control,” she added.
On working with director Jon M. Chu, the 63-year-old actress said, “Jon is like family to me,” and added, “He is warm and kind, and he feels everything deeply. He lives the story with you and understands each actor in a personal way. His decisions are always intentional, and every detail serves the story. He brings energy, precision, and playfulness to everything he does.”
“It gave me the courage to sing and to trust that I could do it. Cynthia was such a beautiful support through that, always encouraging me to just let go. But more than anything, what I took away from these two films was the sense of family we built. It reminded me that family does not have to be by blood. We stayed connected, we still reach out to each other, and that bond is very real. Finding people who truly care for one another is the greatest gift this experience gave me,” shared the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress.