BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

BTS' V hints at India Tour in 2026

During a Weverse live session on December 27, BTS member V responded to a fan greeting him with a message: “Namaste, Indian ARMYs. See you next year.” However, Taehyung did not announce tour dates or cities, but fans have speculated the message as a confirmation that the BTS India Tour might be on the cards. It has sent Indian fans into a frenzy, and they can't wait for their favourite band to visit the country soon.