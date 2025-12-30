BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Kim Taehyung Aka V Drops Major Hint

During his latest Weverse live session on December 27, BTS V hinted at a possible India Tour, sending Indian fans into a frenzy.
BTS is reportedly planning to release their new album in the spring of 2026, followed by a tour.
The tour will reportedly feature 60 to 65 shows worldwide.
Earlier, in a Weverse live session, Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, the leader of K-pop band BTS, confirmed that the band will release their new album in the spring of 2026. The band also announced they are preparing for a world tour, which is also expected to take place next year. The recent hint by Kim Taehyung, aka V, has sparked excitement among BTS ARMY India, as he teased an India Tour.
BTS' V hints at India Tour in 2026
During a Weverse live session on December 27, BTS member V responded to a fan greeting him with a message: “Namaste, Indian ARMYs. See you next year.” However, Taehyung did not announce tour dates or cities, but fans have speculated the message as a confirmation that the BTS India Tour might be on the cards. It has sent Indian fans into a frenzy, and they can't wait for their favourite band to visit the country soon.
Here's the audio.
The septet has already completed their mandatory military service. Jin started his military service in December 2022 and completed it in June last year. J-Hope was discharged in October 2024. Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook and Suga were discharged in June this year.
BTS' upcoming 2026 world tour will reportedly be their biggest to date. According to a Bloomberg report, they are planning a 65-date world tour, with more than 30 shows in North America.
However, BigHit Music, in a statement, had said, "Details regarding the dates and scale of BTS’s new world tour remain unconfirmed. The dates [in Bloomberg's report] are not the latest number we are discussing.”
During a live session recently, RM said, “Time has passed [and] a lot has changed, so preparation is necessary.”
We are now waiting for official confirmation from BigHit Music or HYBE regarding BTS tour dates or locations.