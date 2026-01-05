The Judge Returns To Positively Yours: K-Dramas To Watch In January 2026

January 2026 has an exciting line‑up of K-dramas on various OTT platforms.

From romantic comedies to thrillers and fantasy dramas, January 2026 brings a plethora of new K-dramas, including The Judge Returns, To My Beloved Thief, Can This Love Be Translated?, Positively Yours and more. Bookmark these 7 new Korean dramas of this month that guarantee a full dose of entertainment.

Top 7 K-dramas to watch in January 2026

The Judge Returns - January 2 (HBO Max)

Starring Ji Sung, Park Hee-soon, and Won Jin-ah, The Judge Returns is a courtroom drama which revolves around Judge Lee, who believes justice can prevail within the legal system. Following the sentencing of a chairman to life imprisonment, Lee is mysteriously killed. The courtroom drama is set with the themes of conflicts and moral dilemmas.

To My Beloved Thief - January 3 (Viki)

The period romantic drama follows a kind-hearted prince who secretly solves crimes and falls for a doctor who leads a double life. The story takes an interesting turn when there is a body swap. It is a perfect blend of romance, intrigue, and suspense which makes it an interesting watch.

Spring Fever - January 5 (Amazon Prime Video)

Spring Fever is a romantic comedy starring Ahn Bo-hyun and Lee Joo-bin. It is about a private investigator who has been hired to spy on an unfaithful husband. Things get complicated when he gets entangled in emotions.

No Tail to Tell - January 16 (Netflix)

The fantasy romance stars Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon. It is about a nine-tailed fox who accidentally becomes human and faces challenges to navigate relationships, life, and emotions, after being deprived of supernatural powers.

Can This Love Be Translated? - January 16 (Netflix)

The romantic comedy stars Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Sota Fukushi, Choi Woo Sung, and Lee Yi Dam, Hyunri. The 12-episode show is Cha Mu Hee, a Korean actress who participates in a dating reality TV show. However, with people hailing from various regions, she seeks the help of a multilingual interpreter to accompany her on escapades.

Undercover Miss Hong - January 17 (Netflix)

Set in the late 1990s, it is a workplace comedy starring Park Shin-hye, Go Kyung-pyo, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Cho Han-gyeol. It revolves around Hong Geum-bo, a supervisor in an elite securities firm, who is in his 30s. He disguises himself as a junior employee in his 20s to investigate a financial case in the firm. It promises to be a perfect blend of humour, suspense and office politics, with engaging narrative.

Positively Yours - January 17 (Viki)

This romantic comedy is about two individuals who don't want to get involved in a long-term commitment. It follows a one-night stand between a manager with her CEO, which leads to pregnancy.

It blends humour, romance, and internal conflicts, with a fresh take on rom-coms.

Single's Inferno Season 5, Recipe For Love, Physical: Welcome to Mongolia, and My Korean Boyfriend, are some of the other releases you can enjoy this January.

