The Judge Returns To Positively Yours: K-Dramas To Watch In January 2026

January 2026 has an exciting line‑up of K-dramas on various OTT platforms.
From romantic comedies to thrillers and fantasy dramas, there is a wide range of genres this month.
Here's the list of top K-dramas you shouldn't miss.
Top 7 K-dramas to watch in January 2026
The Judge Returns - January 2 (HBO Max)
Starring Ji Sung, Park Hee-soon, and Won Jin-ah, The Judge Returns is a courtroom drama which revolves around Judge Lee, who believes justice can prevail within the legal system. Following the sentencing of a chairman to life imprisonment, Lee is mysteriously killed. The courtroom drama is set with the themes of conflicts and moral dilemmas.
To My Beloved Thief - January 3 (Viki)
The period romantic drama follows a kind-hearted prince who secretly solves crimes and falls for a doctor who leads a double life. The story takes an interesting turn when there is a body swap. It is a perfect blend of romance, intrigue, and suspense which makes it an interesting watch.
Spring Fever - January 5 (Amazon Prime Video)
Spring Fever is a romantic comedy starring Ahn Bo-hyun and Lee Joo-bin. It is about a private investigator who has been hired to spy on an unfaithful husband. Things get complicated when he gets entangled in emotions.
No Tail to Tell - January 16 (Netflix)
The fantasy romance stars Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon. It is about a nine-tailed fox who accidentally becomes human and faces challenges to navigate relationships, life, and emotions, after being deprived of supernatural powers.
Can This Love Be Translated? - January 16 (Netflix)
The romantic comedy stars Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Sota Fukushi, Choi Woo Sung, and Lee Yi Dam, Hyunri. The 12-episode show is Cha Mu Hee, a Korean actress who participates in a dating reality TV show. However, with people hailing from various regions, she seeks the help of a multilingual interpreter to accompany her on escapades.
Undercover Miss Hong - January 17 (Netflix)
Set in the late 1990s, it is a workplace comedy starring Park Shin-hye, Go Kyung-pyo, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Cho Han-gyeol. It revolves around Hong Geum-bo, a supervisor in an elite securities firm, who is in his 30s. He disguises himself as a junior employee in his 20s to investigate a financial case in the firm. It promises to be a perfect blend of humour, suspense and office politics, with engaging narrative.
Positively Yours - January 17 (Viki)
This romantic comedy is about two individuals who don't want to get involved in a long-term commitment. It follows a one-night stand between a manager with her CEO, which leads to pregnancy.
It blends humour, romance, and internal conflicts, with a fresh take on rom-coms.
Single's Inferno Season 5, Recipe For Love, Physical: Welcome to Mongolia, and My Korean Boyfriend, are some of the other releases you can enjoy this January.