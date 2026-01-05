The Judge Returns To Positively Yours: K-Dramas To Watch In January 2026

Undercover Miss Hong - January 17 (Netflix)

Set in the late 1990s, it is a workplace comedy starring Park Shin-hye, Go Kyung-pyo, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Cho Han-gyeol. It revolves around Hong Geum-bo, a supervisor in an elite securities firm, who is in his 30s. He disguises himself as a junior employee in his 20s to investigate a financial case in the firm. It promises to be a perfect blend of humour, suspense and office politics, with engaging narrative.