Jab Khuli Kitaab Trailer Out: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia Come Together In The Poignant Tale Of Mature Love

The trailer for Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur's upcoming film Jab Khuli Kitaab has been unveiled.
Veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur have come together for Zee5's upcoming film Jab Khuli Kitaab. The trailer was unveiled today by the streamer. The film has been produced by Shoestrap Films Production and presented by Applause Entertainment. It is based on the original play of the same name.
Jab Khuli Kitaab trailer offers a humorous and refreshing glimpse into a mature love story. It has been written and directed by Saurabh Shukla. It shows how a 50-year-old marriage is shaken by a truth buried years ago and how the couple navigate the emotional complexities.
Jab Khuli Kitaab trailer out
The trailer takes us to the world of Gopal (Pankaj Kapur) and Anusuya (Dimple Kapadia), a couple who have been together for 50 years and share the same routines, memories, and silent understanding. Everything is perfect until Anusuya makes a big revelation. She shares a secret that disrupts their relationship. The revelation leaves Gopal devastated, stuck between his dignity and love. But eventually, he decides to divorce Anusuya.
Aparshakti Khurana plays a young lawyer. The trailer shows a nuanced portrayal of love, blended with sensitivity, warmth, and honesty. It shows how one confronts the past while navigating the complexities of a relationship.
The film is about forgiveness and connection. The layered characters, sharp writing, and performances will make it a must-watch.
Watch the trailer here.
The movie will premiere on Zee5 on March 6.