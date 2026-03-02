Jab Khuli Kitaab Trailer Out: Pankaj Kapur, Dimple Kapadia Come Together In The Poignant Tale Of Mature Love

Jab Khuli Kitaab trailer out

The trailer takes us to the world of Gopal (Pankaj Kapur) and Anusuya (Dimple Kapadia), a couple who have been together for 50 years and share the same routines, memories, and silent understanding. Everything is perfect until Anusuya makes a big revelation. She shares a secret that disrupts their relationship. The revelation leaves Gopal devastated, stuck between his dignity and love. But eventually, he decides to divorce Anusuya.