Made In Korea Trailer: Priyanka Mohan Starrer Promises To Be A Tale Of Identity, Friendship And Self-Discovery

Netflix India on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for the Tamil film, Made in Korea, a cross-cultural coming-of-age story of courage and self-discovery. Written and directed by Ra. Karthik, Made In Korea stars Priyanka Mohan in the lead role, alongside South Korean actors Park Hye-jin and No Ho-jin. It will premiere this March.
The heartwarming film is about identity, friendship, and the courage to rediscover.
Made in Korea trailer out
The film follows Shenba (Priyanka Mohan), who leaves her small town in Tamil Nadu to visit Seoul, South Korea, where she navigates cultural boundaries between the two countries. It is her curiosity and fascination with Korean culture since childhood that led her to the streets of South Korea. As shown in the trailer, her journey in the unknown land comes with challenges, but she develops an unexpected bond with the people over there, marking the evolution of her character in the new country.
Watch the trailer here.
What Priyanka Mohan said about Made in Korea
Priyanka said that the film and Shenba’s journey are deeply personal to her. "It’s about discovering strength in moments of uncertainty and learning to stand on your own. Portraying her evolution from vulnerability to independence was both challenging and deeply rewarding," she said, and added that the film is her first collaboration with Netflix, which makes it even more special. She is grateful that Shenba’s story will travel beyond borders and connect with audiences around the world.
Made in Korea release date
Produced by Rise East Entertainment, the film will premiere on Netflix on March 12, 2026.