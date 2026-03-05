Made In Korea Trailer: Priyanka Mohan Starrer Promises To Be A Tale Of Identity, Friendship And Self-Discovery

Made in Korea trailer out

The film follows Shenba (Priyanka Mohan), who leaves her small town in Tamil Nadu to visit Seoul, South Korea, where she navigates cultural boundaries between the two countries. It is her curiosity and fascination with Korean culture since childhood that led her to the streets of South Korea. As shown in the trailer, her journey in the unknown land comes with challenges, but she develops an unexpected bond with the people over there, marking the evolution of her character in the new country.

