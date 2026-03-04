Jayaram First Look As Professor Ranganath In Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma

The makers of Vrushakarma have unveiled Jayaram’s first look as Professor Ranganath. The mythological thriller stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead and is directed by Karthik Dandu.

  • Jayaram has been cast as Professor Ranganath in the upcoming film Vrushakarma.

  • Naga Chaitanya plays the lead role in this large-scale mythological thriller.

  • A special glimpse of Vrushakarma is scheduled to be unveiled in March 2026.

The makers of Jayaram first look of Vrushakarma have officially introduced the actor as Professor Ranganath in the upcoming mythological thriller headlined by Naga Chaitanya. The character reveal has added another layer of intrigue to the ambitious Telugu project.

Sharing the poster on social media, the team described Professor Ranganath as a man driven by obsession, suggesting that the role will carry significant weight in the narrative. In the newly released image, Jayaram appears intense and thoughtful, hinting at a complex character who may influence the film’s central conflict.

A mythological thriller mounted on a grand scale

Directed by Karthik Dandu, Vrushakarma is being produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and by Sukumar under Sukumar Writings. The story has been penned by Sukumar, known for crafting layered narratives.

Earlier, the makers unveiled Naga Chaitanya’s first look, presenting him in a raw and intense avatar with a striking physical transformation. The glimpse set the tone for a darker, action-driven storyline rooted in mythology.

Cast and technical team details

The film also stars Meenakshi Chowdhury as the female lead, while Sparsh Srivastava plays a key role. On the technical front, cinematography is handled by Neil D Cunha and the music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli oversees the editing, and production design is led by Sri Nagendra Tangala.

The makers have announced that a special glimpse from Vrushakarma will be unveiled on 5 March 2026 at 12:12 pm.

