Kara Release Date Announced: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju's Film To Arrive In Theatres In April

Dhanush's Kara has got a release date. It will hit the screens this April.
The makers announced the release date with a new poster.
Directed by Vignesh Raja, the Tamil thriller also stars Mamitha Baiju.
Dhanush's upcoming film, Kara, has locked its release date. Also starring Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, the Tamil thriller will arrive in cinemas in April 2026. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the upcoming film was earlier titled D54.
Kara release date announced
The makers of Kara on Monday evening announced the release date on social media. It will hit the screens on April 30, 2026. Sharing a new poster featuring Dhanush, the makers wrote, “Kara arrives on April 30th, 2026. Kara From April 30.”
They also confirmed that the movie’s first single will be out soon. The song's release date is yet to be announced.
Here's the post.
About Kara
Recently, Kara teaser was unveiled, where we got a glimpse of Dhanush's character. He is in a raw and gritty avatar. It shows a group of men searching for him. Dhanush's voiceover says, “Be it crop or weed… be it sin or virtue… what a man sows, he alone must reap. What I sowed is finally ripe for the taking. But before that, I must wipe the stain upon my name—and lead those who trust me to a haven.”
He introduces himself, “My name is Karasaami. They call me Kara.”
The teaser hints that Kara is repenting of his past deeds and seeking redemption now. He must now protect his family. It's a one-man battle against the odds, and Dhanush promises to deliver yet another stellar act.
Vignesh Raja has co-written it with Alfred Prakash. The film has been backed by Vels Film International. It also stars KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, and Sreeja Ravi, among others, in significant roles.