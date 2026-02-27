Heated Rivalry Season 2 Expected To Release In April 2027? Here's What We Know

Heated Rivalry has been renewed for Season 2.
Starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, the queer hockey is likely to air in 2027.
It is expected to be released in April next year.
Heated Rivalry Season 1, which premiered in late 2025 on Crave and HBO Max, became a huge success, with millions of viewers and critical acclaim. Based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series, the queer hockey romantic drama, starring Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, gained popularity for the high-stakes drama, rivalry and chemistry. Heated Rivalry has been renewed for season 2, and eyes April 2027 release.
Heated Rivalry 2 release date
Heated Rivalry Season 2 is coming “as soon as humanly possible,” according to series creator Jacob Tierney, reported Variety.
Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady appeared on CBS Mornings on Thursday and shared an update on the upcoming season. Production on Season 2 is scheduled to begin this August, and it is expected to be released in April 2027. The release date is not confirmed yet.
“There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs truly as soon as humanly possible,” Tierney told Gayle King, adding that fans should “enjoy the yearn” till the new episodes come.
About Heated Rivalry
The series follows hockey players Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) who are from different teams. They are the “two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands,” according to the official synopsis.
“What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.”
It is currently available on Lionsgate Play for the Indian audience.