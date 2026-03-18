NHRC notice to I&B ministry, CBFC over 'vulgar, double-meaning' lyrics in 'Sarke Chunar' song

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the censor board in the wake of a complaint alleging that the lyrics of "Sarke Chunar" song from an upcoming film, contains "vulgar, sexually suggestive, and double-meaning" words| Photo: Representational Image

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the censor board in the wake of a complaint alleging that the lyrics of "Sarke Chunar" song from an upcoming film, contains "vulgar, sexually suggestive, and double-meaning" words| Photo: Representational Image