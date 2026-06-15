Himachal Weekend Rush: Travellers Stuck for Hours Slam Tourist Fees in 'Absence' of Traffic Management

Similarly, local transporter Abhay Dev said, "Many tourists are now reluctant to book trips to McLeod Ganj because they know they may spend hours stuck in traffic. This is directly affecting our livelihoods." Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj attract thousands of domestic and international visitors every year, including pilgrims, spiritual seekers, trekkers, and tourists drawn by the presence of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and the scenic beauty of the Dhauladhar mountains.