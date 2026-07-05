Circle Inspector Injured After Man Attacks Him with Steel Chair in Thiruvananthapuram

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PTI
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A Circle Inspector sustained a serious head injury after he was allegedly attacked with a steel chair by a man at Aryanad

Crime scene
Circle Inspector Injured After Man Attacks Him with Steel Chair in Thiruvananthapuram Photo: PTI

A Circle Inspector sustained a serious head injury after he was allegedly attacked with a steel chair by a man at Aryanad here, police said on Sunday.

Police detained Yadhukrishnan (24), a resident of Kulappada, in connection with the incident.

According to police, Circle Inspector and Station House Officer Devarajan suffered a head injury requiring four stitches after Yadhukrishnan, who is suspected to be mentally unstable, allegedly attacked him with a steel chair.

Police said Yadhukrishnan arrived at the Aryanad police station at around 10.30 pm on Saturday carrying a liquor bottle and verbally abused police personnel.

Suspecting that he was mentally unstable, the officers initially did not intervene, police said.

He later turned violent and allegedly damaged property inside the police station.

Devarajan then reached the spot and attempted to take him into custody.

Police said Yadhukrishnan managed to flee and entered a nearby hospital.

When a police team led by Devarajan attempted to take him into custody, Yadhukrishnan allegedly attacked the officer with a steel chair.

Devarajan was immediately taken to the casualty wing of the hospital and was later shifted to the Government Hospital at Kattakada for further treatment, officials said.

Police overpowered Yadhukrishnan and took him into custody.

An investigation into the incident is underway, officials added. 

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