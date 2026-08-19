Outlook Explains | What Changed For India In Galle? Five Takeaways From A Crucial Test Win Against Sri Lanka

India's Devdutt Padikkal poses with 'player of the match' trophy after the team won the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

India's Devdutt Padikkal poses with 'player of the match' trophy after the team won the first Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak