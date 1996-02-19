Muralikrishna Prasidh Krishna is an Indian cricketer who plays for the national cricket team as a right-arm fast-medium bowler. He plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premiere League. He made his One Day International debut for the Indian cricket team in March 2021in their home series against England and picked up 4 wickets in the match, breaking the 24 year old Indian record for most wickets on ODI debut. He was part of the Indian team which won the Asia Cup in 2023.

Krishna's journey in professional cricket began with his debut in first-class cricket for Karnataka in the 2015 Ranji Trophy. He made his mark in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where his ability to take wickets at crucial intervals helped Karnataka clinch the title.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) included Krishna in their squad in 2018.

Krishna's international career commenced in March 2021 when he was selected for the Indian cricket team for an ODI series against England. His debut was remarkable; he claimed four wickets, setting a record for the best figures by an Indian on debut in ODIs.

Following his impressive debut, Krishna was part of the Indian squad for various series, facing teams like Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Prasidh Krishna joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018. He was initially called as a replacement player but soon became a key part of their pace attack.In 2022, he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction and has been playing for them since then.

His bowling speed, often clocking over 140 kmph, coupled with subtle variations in swing, poses a significant challenge to top-order batters worldwide.