Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rana, Krishna In Tight Race For One Seamer Spot For Perth Test

Delhi pacer Harshit Rana has done himself good in India’s match simulation sessions as he could pose a strong fight to teammate Prasidh Krishna as they race it out for the third’s speedster’s position in India’s XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. (More Cricket News)
The blockbuster Test series is scheduled to get underway at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday, November 22.
Rana has featured in just ten first-class games thus far, but has reportedly been bowling over 140 clicks constantly and has extracted good bounce from the surface, impressing the senior members of the side.
The 22-year-old troubled the batters during India’s net session at the Western Australia Cricket Ground (WACA) ground in Perth with his pace.
Morne Morkel has also been super impressed with Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, who showcased his skills during the recent A series against the hosts in two unofficial Tests in Mackay and Melbourne.
Krishna, however, has made his Test debut for India, having played two games, and has picked up two wickets.
With Shami not being rushed into the Indian side currently in Australia, Harshit Rana and Krishna could play a vital role in his absence on seaming wickets Down Under.