Dhaka Capitals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XI

Here is all you need to know about Bangladesh Prmier League match between Dhaka Capitals vs Rajshahi Warriors: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Dhaka Capitals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26
Dhaka Capitals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XI Photo: X/ BCBTigers
  • Dhaka Capitals lock horns with Rajshahi Warriors in BPL match 24

  • Dhaka won the toss and chose to bat first

  • Check playing XIs and live streaming details

Dhaka Capitals will square off against Rajshahi Warriors in Match 24 of the BPL 2025/26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, where both teams will look to gain crucial momentum in the mid-tournament phase.

Rajshahi Warriors sit comfortably near the top of the points table with five wins from seven games, led by prolific batters like Najmul Hossain Shanto and effective bowling from Ripon Mondol, giving them a balanced attack.

Dhaka Capitals, on the other hand, have struggled with inconsistency, recording only two wins in six matches, and will be eager to bounce back after a recent defeat. The Capitals will rely on experienced stars such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sabbir Rahman, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Saifuddin to fire, while conditions at Sylhet are expected to favour a competitive contest between bat and ball.

Dhaka Capitals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League: Toss Update

Dhaka Capitals won the toss and chose to bat first.

Dhaka Capitals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League: Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals: Usman Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Nasir Hossain, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Tofael Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Taijul Islam, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Rajshahi Warriors: Muhammad Waseem, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), James Neesham, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Ryan Burl, SM Meherob, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Binura Fernando, Md Rubel

Dhaka Capitals Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League: Live Streaming Info

This match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

