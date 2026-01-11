Dhaka Capitals Vs Noakhali Express Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 22 of Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 between Dhaka Capitals and Noakhali Express: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Dhaka Capitals Vs Noakhali Express Live Streaming Bangladesh Premier League Toss Update Playing XIs
Captains at the toss for the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match between Dhaka Capitals and Noakhali Express. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
Summary
  • Dhaka Capitals fifth in Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 table with 4 points

  • Noakhali Express sixth with 2 points

  • Express won the toss and elected to bat first

Dhaka Capitals take on Noakhali Express in match 22 of Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (January 11). Watch the T20 cricket match live.

The two teams are at the bottom of the six-team league and eyeing a resurrection. The Capitals (4 points) are fifth with two wins and four losses, and Noakhali (2 points) sixth with one victory and six defeats.

Dhaka Capitals Vs Noakhali Express, Bangladesh Premier League: Toss Update

Noakhali Express won the toss and elected to bat first against Dhaka Capitals.

Dhaka Capitals Vs Noakhali Express, Bangladesh Premier League: Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdullah Al Mamun, Nasir Hossain, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun (wk/c), Shamim Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Taijul Islam

Noakhali Express: Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Soumya Sarkar, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Hassan Eisakhil, Jaker Ali (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Haider Ali (c), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Abu Jayed, Ihsanullah

Dhaka Capitals Vs Noakhali Express, Bangladesh Premier League: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Dhaka Capitals vs Noakhali Express, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Dhaka Capitals vs Noakhali Express, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Dhaka Capitals Vs Noakhali Express, Bangladesh Premier League: Squads

Noakhali Express: Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Soumya Sarkar, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Haider Ali (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Zahir Khan, Bilal Sami, Maaz Sadaqat, Abu Jayed, Sabbir Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Musfik Hasan, Munim Shahriar, Ihsanullah, Abu Hasim

Dhaka Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdullah Al Mamun, Nasir Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun (wk/c), Sabbir Rahman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Irfan Sukkur, Taijul Islam, Salman Mirza, Zubaid Akbari, Maruf Mridha, Khuzaima Tanveer, Jayed Ullah, Moinul Islam, Tofael Ahmed

