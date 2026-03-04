IND Vs ENG Predicted Playing XIs, T20 World Cup: Will Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Be Dropped In Semi-Final?

India and England will clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash for a spot in the final. Check India and England's predicted playing XIs for the match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
IND vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Will Abhishek Sharma Play?
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket to Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India set to take on England in do-or-die semi-final encounter

  • India's win will take them to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final

  • Check if Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy will be part of India's playing XI

Defending champions India will eye an entry in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 when they take on England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 05, Thursday. This is the third consecutive time India and England are facing off in the semi-final of a T20 World Cup.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India won the do-or-die Super Eight encounter against West Indies. After the loss against South Africa in the first match of Super Eight, India were under the pressure of winning both the remaining games to make their place in the semi-final.

They were able to do that and now they are up against the challenge of England. Sanju Samson, who was brought in against Zimbabwe due to Rinku Singh's family issues, shined against West Indies and took India over the finishing line.

Despite that, Team India are carrying problems in their playing XI. Abhishek Sharma has not been able to perform consistently. Except for the half-century against Zimbabwe, his numbers have remained abysmal. To accommodate Sanju Samson in the playing XI, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube are batting out of their position.

In a pressure game like the semi-final, this can go against India. This will make them consider about Abhishek's place in the XI and whether they can bring in an extra bowler or Rinku Singh back in the playing XI.

Related Content
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
T20 World Cup Dispatch: India One Step Closer To Qualification As Abhishek Takes Off; Pakistan Nervously Look At NZ
Tilak Varma bats in a training session ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Zimbabwe at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. - PTI
India Vs Zimbabwe Likely Playing XIs, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights: Solving Samson-Abhishek Riddle
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket to Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad - AP Photo
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Nayar And Irfan Pathan Dissect India’s Worsening Batting Woes Against Off-Spin
Abhishek Sharma dismissed for 15 against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s opener - BCCI/X
India Vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma's Streak Over - Opener Ends T20 World Cup Duck Streak In Crucial Clash
Related Content

Varun Chakravarthy also had an underwhelming Super Eight campaign. He started well in the group stage, but once South Africa countered him well, he has remained a bit off rhythm.

Although he scalped the key wicket of Shai Hope against West Indies, he hasn't looked as threatening as he does. While India will consider Kuldeep Yadav as an option, Varun's matchup and record against Harry Brook will make him a lucrative asset to retain in the side.

England, meanwhile, have a dilemma of which of their three spinners to drop in order to bring back Jamie Overton in the playing XI. Since they were playing in Sri Lanka, England played three spinners in Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed. While Rashid and Dawson have been effective with the ball, Rehan's batting won them the game against New Zealand.

In India, under the conditions of Wankhede stadium, England will need a third seamer in Overton. Despite his batting prowess, Rehan might have to sit out.

There has been talks around Jos Buttler's poor run of form as well, but the former England captain is unlikely to be moved out of the playing XI.

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Predicted Playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid

Q

Who will India face in the semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

A

India will face England in the semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Q

What will happen if India win the match?

A

India will qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Q

What if India lose the semi-final match against England in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

A

India will be knocked out from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Q

Will Abhishek Sharma be dropped from the playing XI of Team India?

A

It is unlikely that Abhishek, despite his repeated failures, will be dropped from the playing XI of Team India.

Q

Will Kuldeep Yadav replace Varun Chakravarthy in playing XI of Team India?

A

Varun's matchup against Harry Brook will give him an additional advantage over Kuldeep Yadav and that is why, he is likely to be in the playing XI of Team India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Proteas Enter Favourites Against Kiwis In Kolkata

  2. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Top Five Performers From New Zealand So Far

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 Performers For South Africa Including Markram, Ngidi

  5. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  3. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  4. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  5. Congress Shifts Gears In DMK Alliance Talks

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List