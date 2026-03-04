IND Vs ENG Predicted Playing XIs, T20 World Cup: Will Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Be Dropped In Semi-Final?

Summary of this article
India set to take on England in do-or-die semi-final encounter
India's win will take them to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final
Check if Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy will be part of India's playing XI
Defending champions India will eye an entry in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 when they take on England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 05, Thursday. This is the third consecutive time India and England are facing off in the semi-final of a T20 World Cup.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led India won the do-or-die Super Eight encounter against West Indies. After the loss against South Africa in the first match of Super Eight, India were under the pressure of winning both the remaining games to make their place in the semi-final.
They were able to do that and now they are up against the challenge of England. Sanju Samson, who was brought in against Zimbabwe due to Rinku Singh's family issues, shined against West Indies and took India over the finishing line.
Despite that, Team India are carrying problems in their playing XI. Abhishek Sharma has not been able to perform consistently. Except for the half-century against Zimbabwe, his numbers have remained abysmal. To accommodate Sanju Samson in the playing XI, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube are batting out of their position.
In a pressure game like the semi-final, this can go against India. This will make them consider about Abhishek's place in the XI and whether they can bring in an extra bowler or Rinku Singh back in the playing XI.
Varun Chakravarthy also had an underwhelming Super Eight campaign. He started well in the group stage, but once South Africa countered him well, he has remained a bit off rhythm.
Although he scalped the key wicket of Shai Hope against West Indies, he hasn't looked as threatening as he does. While India will consider Kuldeep Yadav as an option, Varun's matchup and record against Harry Brook will make him a lucrative asset to retain in the side.
England, meanwhile, have a dilemma of which of their three spinners to drop in order to bring back Jamie Overton in the playing XI. Since they were playing in Sri Lanka, England played three spinners in Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed. While Rashid and Dawson have been effective with the ball, Rehan's batting won them the game against New Zealand.
In India, under the conditions of Wankhede stadium, England will need a third seamer in Overton. Despite his batting prowess, Rehan might have to sit out.
There has been talks around Jos Buttler's poor run of form as well, but the former England captain is unlikely to be moved out of the playing XI.
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Predicted Playing XI
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid
Who will India face in the semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
India will face England in the semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
What will happen if India win the match?
India will qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final.
What if India lose the semi-final match against England in ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
India will be knocked out from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Will Abhishek Sharma be dropped from the playing XI of Team India?
It is unlikely that Abhishek, despite his repeated failures, will be dropped from the playing XI of Team India.
Will Kuldeep Yadav replace Varun Chakravarthy in playing XI of Team India?
Varun's matchup against Harry Brook will give him an additional advantage over Kuldeep Yadav and that is why, he is likely to be in the playing XI of Team India.