India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Mumbai Hourly Weather Forecast

Summary of this article
Tournament favorites India face England in the 2nd semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Mumbai's weather expected to remain clear
IND had lost to ENG in the 2022 T20 WC
India go up against Harry Brook-led England side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final on Thursday, March 5 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav-led side have faced one defeat, that too against South Africa, as they eye consecutive final appearance at the tournament.
Both teams have entered the semi-final phase on the back of contrasting performances. India were dominant in their group whereas England almost came close to shocking defeat to Nepal only for Sam Curran's bowling heroics.
England have had hiccups in the tournament but managed to get over the line mostly down to their influential captain, Brook. India will be vary of their opponents, who defeated them back in the 2022 edition.
Weather will play a key part in the IND vs ENG match, with Mumbai's sweltering heat perhaps causing a concern in the English camp.
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Mumbai
6:00 PM (32°C): Sunny and hot; 0% rain probability.
7:00 PM (31°C): Clear skies with hazy sunshine; 0% rain probability.
8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (30°C): Perfectly clear under lights; 0% rain probability.
India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.
England: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.
When is the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final?
India play England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, March 5. The match is set to start at 7 p.m. IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Who heads the head-to-head contest in the India vs England clashl?
In 29 contests between these two teams, India leads with 17 victories