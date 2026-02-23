Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Mumbai Hourly Weather Forecast, Wankhede Pitch Report

West Indies face Zimbabwe in Super Eight clash at Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai weather today (Monday) is sunny, with temperatures between 31°C and 23°C and no chance of rain
The Wankhede pitch offers balanced conditions, with first-innings scores around 160–170
West Indies take on Zimbabwe in a high-stakes Super Eight clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Both teams enter this encounter unbeaten, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown as they aim to extend their dominant runs from the group stage.
Zimbabwe have been in remarkable form, topping Group B with a convincing six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their final match. Their confidence and consistent performances make them a formidable opponent, capable of challenging even the most attacking sides in the tournament.
West Indies, meanwhile, finished first in Group C, maintaining a perfect record with their fearless, aggressive brand of cricket. Their style suits the Indian conditions perfectly, but they will need to stay alert against Zimbabwe’s determined approach.
With both sides looking to carry their momentum forward, fans can expect a high-octane, edge-of-the-seat clash at Wankhede.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies live streaming for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be available in India on Star Sports channels and online via the JioHotstar app and website.
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Mumbai Hourly Weather Forecast
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Wankhede Pitch Report
Wankhede has offered a balanced contest so far, with first-innings scores averaging 160–170. The red-soil track provides good bounce and favors stroke play, but spinners gain an edge in the middle overs. Pacers can make early inroads, making the initial overs crucial.
Matches have been evenly contested, with wins split between teams batting first and chasing. Weather is expected to be clear with a gentle breeze, providing ideal conditions for a competitive game.
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles