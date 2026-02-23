Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Reds Snatch Dramatic Late 1–0 Win

Liverpool survived a dismal display to snatch a dramatic 1–0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring deep into stoppage time after having an earlier effort ruled out by VAR. Thoroughly outplayed for long spells by a resurgent Forest, Liverpool relied on last-ditch defending and resilience before Mac Allister finally struck from close range, a result that boosts their Champions League qualification hopes while leaving Forest rueing missed chances in their relegation fight.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool english premier league soccer-Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP
1/9
Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool english premier league soccer-Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, left, and Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha celebrate scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in Nottingham. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool english premier league soccer-Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts after his teammate Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in Nottingham. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool english premier league soccer-Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, second left, celebrates with teammates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in Nottingham. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool english premier league soccer-Vítor Pereira
Nottingham Forest's head coach Vítor Pereira reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in Nottingham. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool english premier league soccer-Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi shoots on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in Nottingham. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool english premier league soccer-Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in Nottingham. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool english premier league soccer-8
Liverpool and Nottingham Forest players challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in Nottingham. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool english premier league soccer-9
Liverpool players jump during a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in Nottingham. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool english premier league soccer-Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, left, and Nottingham Forest's Omari Hutchinson challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in Nottingham. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  2. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

  3. Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

  4. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  5. WI-W Vs SL-W, 2nd ODI: Deandra Dottin Becomes First West Indies Cricketer Dismissed For Obstructing Field

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

  5. You'll Have to Pay More To Travel To Himachal Pradesh This Summer

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  2. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  3. Pak Joins 13 Other Nations In Condemning Remarks Supporting Israeli Expansion In West Asia

  4. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71