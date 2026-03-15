DMK-Led SPA Stages Statewide Protests In Tamil Nadu Over LPG Cylinder Shortage

Summary of this article
SPA held statewide protests on Sunday against acute shortage of domestic & commercial LPG cylinders.
Protests led by K. Selvaperunthagai (Chennai), Vaiko (Madurai); VCK’s Thol Thirumavalavan criticised Trump over West Asia conflict.
Tamil Nadu govt announced ₹2/unit electricity subsidy for eateries switching to induction stoves to ease hardship.
The DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) organised statewide protests on Sunday to condemn the Central government for the widespread shortage of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders affecting Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.
The demonstrations saw active participation from alliance partners including the Congress, Left parties, and Thol Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), along with other constituents such as the Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Kazhagam, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi.
In a joint statement, the protesting parties accused the Centre of causing the crisis — which has severely hit households and the MSME sector — through its "misguided policies" and lack of planning. They highlighted that although the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region has disrupted global supply chains since last month, the Union government has "failed" to maintain sufficient buffer stocks.
Key protest locations included Chennai East, led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai, and Madurai, where MDMK leader Vaiko spearheaded the demonstration. During the Madurai protest, VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan criticised US President Donald Trump over the West Asia conflict.
In response to the difficulties faced by eateries and small commercial users, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a subsidy of ₹2 per unit on electricity for those switching to induction stoves as a relief measure.