DMK-Led SPA Stages Statewide Protests In Tamil Nadu Over LPG Cylinder Shortage

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, and others, stage a protest in Parliament premises over 'LPG shortage' during the second part of Budget session, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, and others, stage a protest in Parliament premises over 'LPG shortage' during the second part of Budget session, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary