"Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026

This year’s Met Gala has faced heavy backlash due to Jeff Bezos‘ involvement, as he and wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos serve as honorary chairs for the evening as well as are sponsoring the accompanying spring Costume Institute exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. There are heated concerns about the billionaire buying influence with the event. Bezos himself did not walk the carpet at the event, and Sánchez Bezos walked the steps solo. Meanwhile, protests swelled outside the gala. A protestor nearly got as close as the photographers at the event before their signs were ripped and flung behind a barricade. Social media users have dubbed the event as the “Amazon Prime Gala” or “Bezos Ball.”