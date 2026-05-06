Zohran Mamdani Spotlights Six New Yorkers In A Counter–Met Gala Portrait Series

The decision gained sharper edges given the presence of honorary chairs such as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, whose association drew criticism tied to labour concerns at Amazon warehouses. Protests gathered momentum outside the gala. Amazon Union Leader Chris Smalls was also reportedly arrested later. Online, the event drew criticism, with users dubbing it the “Amazon Prime Gala” and “Bezos Ball.” A viral video showed activists placing bottles around the Metropolitan Museum of Art, described as symbolic “piss bottles” referencing past allegations about Amazon’s working conditions—claims the company has denied. In parallel, a counter-event unfolded in Manhattan, where the collective Labor is Art staged a small fashion show to assert that workers, too, can author their own narratives.