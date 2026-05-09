The Last Tenant | Irrfan Khan Meditates On Music And Longing In This Effervescent Supernatural Drama

The plot follows a troubled musician, who retreats to an abandoned house before preparing to leave the country to study music. Sagar (Khan) having broken up with Maanvi (Balan) tries to come to terms with moving forward. We see traces of their relationship, dancing upon the tangents of playfulness, sweetness, career-talk and a strange sense of disconnect between them. Maanvi gives him her first playback song’s CD, which is released with the help of a producer she reveres. To which, Sagar expresses a bittersweet happiness. As artists navigating the music industry, they reflect upon their professional opinions on the distance between talent and opportunity. Sagar delivers a line of startling clarity: “The idea of a ‘godfather’ is ultimately an illusion—one that embodies neither the grace of a god nor the tenderness of a father. In chasing such figures, people often lose sight of the very gods and fathers they already possess. And I fear that, in time, you may lose sight of me too.” It is here that we realise, even her presence makes him think of her absence.