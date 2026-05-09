The Last Tenant | Irrfan Khan Meditates On Music And Longing In This Effervescent Supernatural Drama

‘The Last Tenant’ (2000), co-starring Vidya Balan, arrives 26 years later on YouTube as a tribute to the legendary Irrfan Khan on his sixth death anniversary.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
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The Last Tenant
Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan’s The Last Tenant Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Last Tenant (2000) is written and directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and co-produced by Neena Dasgupta.

  • The film stars Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan alongside Annu Khandelwal, Saurabh Agarwal, Sabya Saachi, Satish Kalra and Anand Mishra.

  • The film centers on a heartbroken musician who takes refuge in an abandoned property and uncovers the past behind its haunting walls. 

Sarthak Dasgupta’s debut film The Last Tenant (2000) remained shelved for over 20 years before finding its way back. The film’s material was believed to be lost and has now been discovered on a VHS tape right before Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary on April 29, 2026. 

They say, hope always has a way of coming back and Irrfan’s acting is a gift that keeps giving, years after his sorrowful passing. The film has now been restored and found its way onto the YouTube channel “The Salt Inc”. Even in its rough-edged novice form, the film reveals the earliest traces of Khan’s restrained screen presence along with the initial reflections of Vidya Balan’s undeniable charisma.

The plot follows a troubled musician, who retreats to an abandoned house before preparing to leave the country to study music. Sagar (Khan) having broken up with Maanvi (Balan) tries to come to terms with moving forward. We see traces of their relationship, dancing upon the tangents of playfulness, sweetness, career-talk and a strange sense of disconnect between them. Maanvi gives him her first playback song’s CD, which is released with the help of a producer she reveres. To which, Sagar expresses a bittersweet happiness. As artists navigating the music industry, they reflect upon their professional opinions on the distance between talent and opportunity. Sagar delivers a line of startling clarity: “The idea of a ‘godfather’ is ultimately an illusion—one that embodies neither the grace of a god nor the tenderness of a father. In chasing such figures, people often lose sight of the very gods and fathers they already possess. And I fear that, in time, you may lose sight of me too.” It is here that we realise, even her presence makes him think of her absence.

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The Last Tenant.
Irrfan and Vidya Balan in The Last Tenant Photo: X
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Within the stillness of the crumbling space, memories, music and desire slowly begin to merge. Khan’s character gradually retreats into solitude, using isolation as refuge and reckoning in the aftermath of emotional upheaval. He picks up his lonely violin and through it, begins an almost metaphysical dialogue with himself on grief and longing. The film uses violin solos from Schindler’s List (1994) by Itzhak Perlman tugging onto the deepest crevices of inner turmoil. There’s also an unexpected musical reference to Michael Jackson’s mannerisms in one instance within the film. 

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Although Sagar shares conversations with the landlord and his friend throughout the film, its most affecting exchanges emerge elsewhere—not with Maanvi, but with Maria (Annu Khandelwal), the spirit inhabiting the house. Speaking into empty space and receiving no verbal response in return, Sagar gradually transforms this communion into an inward reckoning, an odyssey of self-confrontation. There is something profoundly affecting about witnessing Khan engage with an unseen presence, particularly in retrospect, when his own absence from the world has acquired a spectral quality. Despite that, his artistic imprint remains luminously intact. Caught between the possibility of leaving India in pursuit of music and the unresolved grief of heartbreak, he is ultimately forced to sit with his emotional ruins rather than flee from them.

In one quietly devastating moment, Sagar observes that the road beyond the bond of friendship is an unbearably unrequited and lonely one. Elsewhere, he reflects that relationships resemble delicate threats: once broken, they can never be restored without leaving behind a knot. These fragments offer revealing insight into his understanding of intimacy, attachment and emotional fracture. Yet, it is his connection with Maria that becomes the film’s most singular relationship. There is no conventional exchange of thought or feeling between them, no tangible romance to anchor their bond. And yet, as Sagar uncovers the tragedy of her past—a woman haunted by the murder of her lover at the hands of her own father—he begins to approach her with a profound tenderness. Through the violin, the only language they seem to share, the film acquires an unexpected intimacy.

The film’s musicality and silences evolve into a language of their own. Khan makes the film feel breezy and heavy at the same time. The cinematography offers breathtaking images of Khan in solitude and introspection, framed against the beachscape. Its supernatural elements, too, never come across as tacky, instead feeling remarkably effective for the period in which the film was made. Above all, the film embodies the true indie spirit—artists coming together for a low-budget passion project that remains deeply intentional and creatively driven.

The Last Tenant
Irrfan and Vidya Balan in The Last Tenant Photo: X
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What gradually emerges is a fragile sanctuary for two wounded souls occupying the same haunted space. In these moments, the film transcends the boundaries of ghost story or romance and becomes something far more melancholic: a meditation on loneliness, memory and the strange solace of being understood without ever truly speaking. Even in this nascent performance, one can discern the extraordinary nuances within him that would later define his craft. His exchanges with Balan carry an unforced tenderness and mischievous warmth, untouched by affectation yet brimming with instinctive emotional intelligence. Khan’s innate curiosity and innocence course through the film, that is at once delicate and deeply arresting.

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Director Dasgupta later expanded his creative repertoire with projects such as Music Teacher (2019), 200 Halla Ho (2021) and the crime drama series Dharavi Bank (2021). Released under Sarthak’s banner, The Last Tenant has attracted considerable attention online, with YouTube viewership approaching 350,000 within mere days of its release. For admirers of Khan, this poignant film assumes the character of an elegiac tribute—quietly reaffirming the extraordinary emotional intelligence, restraint and humanity that continue to define his enduring cinematic legacy.

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