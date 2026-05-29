Satwik-Chirag Vs Xing-Tai Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Indian Duo Faces World No. 27 Malaysians

Satwik-Chirag Vs Xing-Tai Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Earlier Today...
PV Sindhu lost 17-21, 14-21 to world number one An Se Young to crash out of the Singapore Open in the quarter-finals. Though she was trailing throughout the contest, the Indian ace took the fight to the world number one and forced her to dig deep. Sindhu bowed out of the tournament, while An Se Young booked her semi-finals berth.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Xing-Tai Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Start Time, Streaming
The match is up next on Court 2, with the preceding match, a women's singles quarter-final between Chen Yu Fei and Tomoka Miyazaki, currently into its first game. The estimated start time thus is roughly 1:30pm IST, though the actual timing will depend on when the prior match concludes.
The Satwik-Chirag vs Xing-Tai, Singapore Open 2026 quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Whether or not the match will be telecast live is currently unknown.
Satwik-Chirag Vs Xing-Tai Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Hello Everyone!
Good afternoon folks. We are building up to the start of the BWF Super 750 Singapore Open's quarter-final between Satwik-Chirag and Xing/Tai on Court 2 of Singapore Indoor Stadium. Watch this space for the pre-match info and live updates!