Satwik-Chirag Vs Xing-Tai Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Indian Duo Faces World No. 27 Malaysians

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in action at the Singapore Open. Photo: Badminton Photo

Satwik-Chirag Vs Xing-Tai Live, Singapore Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Singapore Open 2026's men's doubles quarter-final clash between India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (May 29, 2026). The ace Indian pairing beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee 16th-ranked duo Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan to reach this stage. They now face the world No. 27 Malaysian combine, who have defeated the Indians in their only meeting so far. Follow the live score and updates from the BWF Super 750 badminton match.

LIVE UPDATES

29 May 2026, 01:31:37 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Xing-Tai Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Earlier Today... PV Sindhu lost 17-21, 14-21 to world number one An Se Young to crash out of the Singapore Open in the quarter-finals. Though she was trailing throughout the contest, the Indian ace took the fight to the world number one and forced her to dig deep. Sindhu bowed out of the tournament, while An Se Young booked her semi-finals berth.

29 May 2026, 12:59:29 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Xing-Tai Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Start Time, Streaming The match is up next on Court 2, with the preceding match, a women's singles quarter-final between Chen Yu Fei and Tomoka Miyazaki, currently into its first game. The estimated start time thus is roughly 1:30pm IST, though the actual timing will depend on when the prior match concludes. The Satwik-Chirag vs Xing-Tai, Singapore Open 2026 quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Whether or not the match will be telecast live is currently unknown.