Lakshya Sen Vs Lu Guang Zu Live Score, Singapore Open: Resurgent Indian Facing World No. 24 In First Round

Lakshya Sen in action during a Thailand Open 2026 round of 16 clash. Photo: BAI Media/X

Lakshya Sen Vs Lu Guang Zu Live, Singapore Open 2026 First Round: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Singapore Open 2026's men's singles first-round clash between India's Lakshya Sen and China's Lu Guang Zu at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Wednesday (May 27, 2026). The 24-year-old from Almora has just returned to the top 10 in the BWF World Rankings and faces the 24th-ranked Chinese in his campaign opener. Sen is aiming to join compatriot HS Prannoy, who stunned fifth seed Jonatan Christie earlier in the day, in the men's round of 16. PV Sindhu is also through to the next round after a straight-games win on Tuesday. Follow the live score and updates from the BWF Super 750 round of 32 badminton match.

LIVE UPDATES

27 May 2026, 07:28:43 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Lu Guang Zu Live Score, Singapore Open: Start Time, Streaming The match is up next on Court 1, with the ongoing encounter into its third game. So expect Sen's match to start in around 20 minutes. The Lakshya Sen vs Lu Guang Zu, Singapore Open 2026 round of 32 match will be live streamed on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.