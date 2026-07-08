Naomi Osaka Vs Karolina Muchova: Czech Star Storms Into Maiden Wimbledon Semi-Final
Karolina Muchova reached her maiden Wimbledon semi-final with a commanding 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 victory over 14th seed Naomi Osaka on Tuesday. The 10th-seeded Czech delivered an outstanding serving display, outgunning one of the tour's biggest servers while striking at key moments to seal the win in straight sets. Muchova, now a semi-finalist at all four Grand Slams, will face Coco Gauff for a place in the Wimbledon final, while Osaka's impressive run ended after she struggled to replicate the form that had seen her eliminate World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
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