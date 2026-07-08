Naomi Osaka Vs Karolina Muchova: Czech Star Storms Into Maiden Wimbledon Semi-Final

Karolina Muchova reached her maiden Wimbledon semi-final with a commanding 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 victory over 14th seed Naomi Osaka on Tuesday. The 10th-seeded Czech delivered an outstanding serving display, outgunning one of the tour's biggest servers while striking at key moments to seal the win in straight sets. Muchova, now a semi-finalist at all four Grand Slams, will face Coco Gauff for a place in the Wimbledon final, while Osaka's impressive run ended after she struggled to replicate the form that had seen her eliminate World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

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Wimbledon Tennis Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic celebrates her victory against Naomi Osaka of Japan in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic, left, and Naomi Osaka of Japan hug each other at the net after their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka of Japan leaves after losing to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic celebrates her victory against Naomi Osaka of Japan in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Naomi Osaka Wimbledon 2026
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts to losing a point against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic serves against Naomi Osaka of Japan in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP /Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis: Karolina Muchova vs Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic returns the ball to Naomi Osaka of Japan in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon 2026: Karolina Muchova vs Naomi Osaka
Spectators cool themselves down during the quarter-final women's singles match between Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic and Naomi Osaka of Japan, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova
Tamaki Osaka, centre, watches her daughter Naomi Osaka of Japan play against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Karolina Muchova vs Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic celebrates winning the first set against Naomi Osaka of Japan in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Karolina Muchova vs Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Naomi Osaka Wimbledon Tennis
Naomi Osaka of Japan warms up ahead of playing against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in their quarter-final women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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