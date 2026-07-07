India Vs England Hourly Weather, 3rd T20I: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport In Nottingham?

India face a must-win clash against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge to keep the five-match series alive
Trent Bridge's batting-friendly conditions could set the stage for another high-scoring encounter
The weather forecast is promising, with only a slight chance of rain and a full match expected in Nottingham
India's young side will be desperate to get off the mark when they face England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Tuesday.
After the series opener was washed out by rain and England claimed the second T20I in Manchester, Shreyas Iyer's men head into this contest trailing 1-0 and needing a victory to stay alive in the five-match series.
The spotlight will once again be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is expected to retain his place despite a quiet debut, while India are weighing the option of bringing in an extra seamer after Ravi Bishnoi's expensive outing in the previous game. However, the pressure will be on the newly-appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer who has lost three of first four T20Is after replacing Suryakumar Yadav as a captain.
England have retained the same XI that won the previous game, with Harry Brook's side looking to tighten its grip on the contest. India, meanwhile, could consider changes after struggling with the ball in Manchester, although the batting unit showed glimpses of promise.
Trent Bridge is traditionally a batting-friendly venue, with short boundaries and a flat surface often producing high-scoring encounters. Four of the six men's T20Is played at the ground have seen totals of 190 or more, meaning another run-fest could be on the cards if the conditions remain dry.
India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Hourly Weather
Unlike the rain-hit series opener, the forecast for Nottingham is encouraging. Match time is expected to remain warm and breezy, with temperatures gradually dropping from around 23°C at the start to 18°C by the end of play.
Rain chances are minimal, generally below 10-20% throughout the evening, making a full 40-over contest highly likely. While cloudy spells are expected, significant interruptions are not forecast, giving players and fans every reason to expect uninterrupted cricket at Trent Bridge.
India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Squads
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker