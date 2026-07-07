India Vs England Hourly Weather, 3rd T20I: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport In Nottingham?

The spotlight will once again be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is expected to retain his place despite a quiet debut, while India are weighing the option of bringing in an extra seamer after Ravi Bishnoi's expensive outing in the previous game. However, the pressure will be on the newly-appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer who has lost three of first four T20Is after replacing Suryakumar Yadav as a captain.