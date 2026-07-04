India Vs England Hourly Weather, 2nd T20I: Will Rain Again Play A Spoilsport Today?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The weather looks clear with little to no prediction of rain during the 2nd T20I between India and England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford, Manchester on Saturday, July 4

India Vs England Hourly Weather, 2nd T20I
There is little to no prediction of rain in today's T20I between India and England in Manchester on Saturday, July 4. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • There is little to no prediction of rain in today's T20I between India and England in Manchester

  • The first T20I in Durham between both the teams got washed out

  • The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST

After an improved batting show in the 1st washed out T20 International in Durham, the Indian team is set to build on their performance in the 2nd T20I of the series, to be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Saturday, July 4.

After an unexpected 0-2 drubbing against Ireland, the reigning T20 champions were under pressure heading into the five-match series, but half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and skipper Shreyas Iyer, propelling India from 6/2 to 188 in the 1st T20I, must have brought the confidence back into the Indian side for the remainder of the series.

However, more than the Ireland series loss, the talking point so far has been the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub from the playing XI as India opted for the trio of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan instead of handing the much-hyped Sooryavanshi his debut.

While the decision seems logical, Sanju Samson's inconsistency and Ishan Kishan consecutive run-outs haven't helped the cause and left the fans agitated for seeing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action.

Top-order is not the only issue for India as vice-captain, Tilak Varma's struggles against spin bowling and slower deliveries. In 12 T20I games in 2026, Varma has been able to hit only 12 sixes -- which is one per game.

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Sanju Samson's dry run has put his place in the T20I team in scrutiny ahead of the 2nd T20I against England in Old Trafford on Saturday, July 4. - AP
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut becomes a raging topic as India gear up to take England on in the 1st T20I in Durham on Wednesday, July 1. - BCCI/X
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut remains a big question as India face England in the 1st T20I in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, July 1. - BCCI/X
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During An IPL Match vs GT - AP/Ashwini Bhatia

And that statistic is poor for anyone who is seen as a finisher.

While the Indian batting order is grappling with challenges, it still looks highly unlikely that the Indian team will hand Sooryavanshi a debut, as they would like to give Samson one more chance before even thinking of replacing him with the teenager, which sounds fair.

India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Hourly Weather

India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Hourly Weather
There is little to no prediction of rain in Stretford during the 2nd T20I between India and England. Photo: weather.metoffice.gov.uk
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India Vs England, 2nd T20I: Squads

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

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