Canada Vs Morocco LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: Preview, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Canada and Morocco are set for a fascinating Round of 16 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with both nations scripting memorable campaigns to reach the knockout stage. Jesse Marsch's Canada created history by reaching the last 16 for the first time ever, while Morocco continued their reputation as one of football's most resilient tournament teams. With a place in the quarterfinals at stake, this encounter promises to be a battle between Canada's fearless attacking football and Morocco's disciplined defensive structure.