Canada Vs Morocco LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: Preview, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Canada Vs Morocco: Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, expected starting XI and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Round of 16 fixture between CAN and MOR

Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 highlights-
Moroccan fans celebrate following the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Summary of this article

  • This is the fifth time that these two nations are facing each other and Canada have been winless against the Asian Lions.

  • Experts heavily favor Morocco to win this game and face either France or Paraguay in the Quarter Finals.

  • The match will be held on June 04 at the Houston Stadium, Texas, USA from 10:30 PM (IST).

Canada and Morocco are set for a fascinating Round of 16 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with both nations scripting memorable campaigns to reach the knockout stage. Jesse Marsch's Canada created history by reaching the last 16 for the first time ever, while Morocco continued their reputation as one of football's most resilient tournament teams. With a place in the quarterfinals at stake, this encounter promises to be a battle between Canada's fearless attacking football and Morocco's disciplined defensive structure.

Both sides have already proved they can rise to the occasion under pressure. Canada relied on late drama to eliminate South Africa, while Morocco stunned the Netherlands in a nerve-racking penalty shootout. With Alphonso Davies back to full fitness, Jonathan David leading the attack and Stephen Eustáquio controlling the midfield, Canada will fancy their chances. Morocco, however, boast tournament pedigree, defensive resilience and the confidence of having already knocked out one of Europe's strongest sides.

Canada's Journey To The Round of 16

Canada enjoyed a historic World Cup campaign under Jesse Marsch, progressing from the group stage before edging South Africa in the Round of 32. After a competitive group-stage run, the Canadians sealed their place in the knockout rounds and then defeated South Africa thanks to a dramatic late winner from Stephen Eustáquio.

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Rain falls as fans wait for the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. - AP Photo/Fernando Llano
Canada players celebrate after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between South Africa and Canada in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Sunday, June 28, 2026 - (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Canada's Stephen Eustaquio (7) celebrates scoring their opening goal against South Africa during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles - AP/Andre Penner

The return of Alphonso Davies in the knockout clash further strengthened the squad as Canada booked a place in the last 16 for the first time in FIFA World Cup history.

Morocco's Journey To The Round of 16

Morocco once again showcased their fighting spirit by surviving a difficult group and producing one of the biggest upsets of the knockout stage. The Atlas Lions stunned the Netherlands after a 1-1 draw, where Issa Diop cancelled out Cody Gakpo's opener before Morocco held their nerve to win 3-2 on penalties.

Having already demonstrated their defensive organisation and composure under pressure, Morocco enter the clash with Canada full of belief and eager to continue another memorable World Cup run.

What To Expect

AI models and predictive algorithms heavily favor Morocco to win and advance over Canada. Expect a tense, low-scoring tactical battle with Morocco dominating possession and Canada relying on a disciplined defensive setup and quick counterattacks.

Morocco are very cautious and comfortable in knockout rounds as we have seen against Portugal in the Round Of 16 of the 2022 World Cup and Canada would want not leave open spaces for the Moroccans behind the mid-field.

Fans can expect a fierce battle from both the sides and the winner gets to face either France or Paraguay in the Quarter Finals.

Head-To-Head

Canada and Morocco have played each other four times in men's soccer, with Morocco leading the head-to-head record with three wins and one draw .

Canada is winless against the Atlas Lions , most recently facing them in a 2-1 defeat during the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage.

Match Details

Location: Houston, Texas, USA

Stadium: Houston Stadium

Date: Saturday, July 04

Kick-off Time: 10:30 PM (IST)

Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Scotland Predicted XIs:

Maxime Crépeau, Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea, Tajon Buchanan, Nathan Saliba, Mathieu Choinière, Ali Ahmed, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

Morocco Predicted XIs:

Bono (GK); Hakimi, Diop, Riad; Mazroaui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Canada Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

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