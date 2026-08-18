Six Wickets From Glory: India Leave Sri Lanka Facing Impossible Odds In Galle After Day 4

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

India moved to the brink of victory on a dramatic Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, setting the hosts a 372-run target before reducing them to 84/4 at stumps. India were bowled out for 193 in their second innings, with Rishabh Pant’s aggressive 66 off 69 providing the crucial momentum after KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal added a valuable partnership. Sri Lanka’s chase quickly unravelled as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Nishan Madushka, while Manav Suthar removed Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Lahiru Udara, and Prasidh Krishna accounted for Kamindu Mendis. Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 31 alongside Sonal Dinusha on 25, but the hosts still need 288 runs on Day 5. India require six wickets for a 1-0 lead, although rain could yet influence the thrilling finish.

image Prefer on Google
IND vs SL: 1st Test match-Day 4
India's captain Shubman Gill and others walk towards the pavilion at the end of the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
1/15
SL vs IND: 1st Test match-Day 4
Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha plays a shot as India's Dhruv Jurel tries to avoid the ball being hit during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
2/15
Manav Suthar India Sri Lanka Cricket
India's Manav Suthar celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Udara during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
3/15
Prasidh Krishna India Sri Lanka Cricket
India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
4/15
Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match day 4 highlights
Indian team members celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Pasindu Sooriyabandara during day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
5/15
Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match day 4 highlights-Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka during day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
6/15
Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match day 4 highlights-Asitha Fernando
Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates the dismissal of India's Manav Suthar during day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
7/15
Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match day 4 highlights-Rishabh Pant
India's Rishabh Pant walks off the field after losing his wicket during day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
8/15
Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match day 4 highlights-Rishabh Pant
India's Rishabh Pant loses his balance as he plays a shot during day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
9/15
Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match day 4 highlights-Rishabh Pant
India's Rishabh Pant, left, celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner India's Ravindra Jadeja watches during day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
10/15
Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match day 4 highlights-Devdutt Padikkal
India's Devdutt Padikkal walks off the field after losing his wicket during day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
11/15
Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match day 4 highlights-Prabath Jayasuriya
Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Shubman Gill with teammate Niroshan Dickwella during day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
12/15
Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match day 4 highlights-Devdutt Padikkal
India's Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
13/15
Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match day 4 highlights- KL Rahul
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
14/15
Sri Lanka vs India 1st test match day 4 highlights-Asitha Fernando
Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando, left, celebrates taking the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
15/15
India vs Sri Lanka Test Cricket Series
Spectators cover themselves as match remains temporarily suspended amid rain on day four of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories