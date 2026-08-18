Six Wickets From Glory: India Leave Sri Lanka Facing Impossible Odds In Galle After Day 4

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 18 August 2026 7:37 pm

India moved to the brink of victory on a dramatic Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, setting the hosts a 372-run target before reducing them to 84/4 at stumps. India were bowled out for 193 in their second innings, with Rishabh Pant’s aggressive 66 off 69 providing the crucial momentum after KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal added a valuable partnership. Sri Lanka’s chase quickly unravelled as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Nishan Madushka, while Manav Suthar removed Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Lahiru Udara, and Prasidh Krishna accounted for Kamindu Mendis. Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 31 alongside Sonal Dinusha on 25, but the hosts still need 288 runs on Day 5. India require six wickets for a 1-0 lead, although rain could yet influence the thrilling finish.